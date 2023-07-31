Working 'fun for me': 93-year-old AdvanSix engineer Bill Salot still going after 70 years

Bill Salot, an engineer with 70 years of experience at AdvanSix in Hopewell sits in his home office in Colonial Heights. Soon to be 94 in September, Salot says he has no plans to retire because to him, the job still is fun.

HOPEWELL – When Bill Salot was born, Herbert Hoover was president, and the U.S. was 34 days away from the Great Depression.

When he began working for AdvanSix – Allied Chemical at the time – Dwight Eisenhower was president, and the U.S. was amid the Korean Conflict and deep into the Cold War with the Soviet Union.

When he celebrated his 70th anniversary with AdvanSix in July, Joe Biden was president, and the U.S. is writing its next chapter of history.

When he finally retires from AdvanSix, who knows who will be president and what the U.S. will be doing then. At 93 and with 70 years, five changes in the company name and 13 changes in the White House behind him, Salot is still going strong and is not even thinking about going anywhere.

“My retirement will be triggered by ill health or a request by AdvanSix,” he said. “I can’t predict when either will happen.”

Don’t ask his family to guess when that will happen because they don’t know, either.

“Any visions by them of my voluntary retirement have long been dissipated,” Salot said. “If I am happy, they are happy.”

The family includes three children and a grandchild who all live near him in Colonial Heights. His wife Louise, whom he married just a few months after he started working for Allied/AdvanSix, died in 2015 at the age of 85.

He once recruited two of his children to work at the company as summer hires, but they eventually chose other fields. That was OK by him.

Seventy years after he was hired, Salot is now a senior reliability engineer at AdvanSix. Those are the people who make sure the plant’s infrastructure keeps working. It’s a lot to deal with, considering the plant is on 200 acres of land and is a network of machinery, pipes, chemicals and other things necessary to stay in business.

'A drifter without goals'

As a child of the Great Depression and an adult of the Greatest Generation, Salot always assumed that whatever job he landed, he would stay with for as long as he was able to work.

Story continues

“I had summer jobs and a two-year stint in the military, but each of them had a clear end in sight,” he recalled. “Without even thinking about it, my assumption was someday to be hired at a company for life.”

Salot, a Detroit native, recalled his journey to Hopewell and to Allied Chemical. College was never an option because of tough economic times.

“So, I grew up as a drifter without goals,” he said.

He got a scholarship to an engineering school, and that led to a job at General Motors. That came at the same time as the Korean Conflict, which meant Salot was just the right age to be drafted into the Army.

Of his two years in the service, two weeks were spent on assignment at what was then Fort Lee, now Fort Gregg-Adams. While on assignment, he met his future wife.

“When I was discharged in 1953, I had a degree and a fiancé, but no job, no resume, no references, and no chemical plant experience,” Salot said. “The Petersburg unemployment office sent me to the Hopewell Plant doorstep. I was soon hired and assigned to the new Research and Development Department, built a small new home, and married my fiancé, all in that same special year.”

This photo from 20 years ago shows Bill Salot in his office at AdvanSix in Hopewell. He was 73 at the time.

It was not a smooth transition. Salot said he “floundered at work” over the next couple of years until a man named Herman Wintzer took him under his wing. Wintzer was the manager of special projects at Allied “and the go-to guy on all things technical,” Salot said.

Salot became Wintzer’s new engineering assistant.

“He became a fantastic mentor to me for 15 years,” he recalled. “During that time, my wife’s dream of having three children was fulfilled, along with buying a larger house to raise them, and I found my niche at work.”

That lasted until 1970 when Allied Chemical phased out its R&D department. Wintzler died soon thereafter, but his friend, the plant manager, made sure Salot would stay employed. He arranged for Salot’s transfer to the plant engineering department.

And, as they say, the rest is history.

Working is still 'fun for me'

Salot credits his longevity to curiosity and a lifelong love of learning.

“I’m curious and I like to learn about what causes problems,” he said. “Working on them is still fun for me.”

It is that love of learning that has gotten Salot immortalized at the Hopewell plant. Five years ago, AdvanSix set up what it called a “learning center” where employees can research data that will help them improve their job performance.

The center bears Salot’s name.

Five years ago, AdvanSix commemorated Bill Salot's 65 years of service by naming its employee learning center in his honor.

“Bill is an advocate for life-long learning who has a genuine passion for his work, and he shows us each and every day the joy and fun of working in this industry,” Erin Kane, AdvanSix president and chief executive officer, said. Kane called Salot’s career “unprecedented” and added, “No one epitomizes our values and our culture more than Bill Salot.”

As for his own mortality, Salot said he will keep on working as long as the job remains fun.

“In the 1970s, Hopewell Plant Engineer John Showers retired at the age of 69. I asked him why he was retiring so early,” Salot said. “He said, 'The work isn’t fun anymore.’ That is the best explanation for my staying.”

Even the changes in the job over the years due to improved technology still make the job fun.

“Some of the things I could do then, I would not want to do the same way again because I can do them better now,” Salot said. “There are physical and mental activities I could do then, that I cannot do now or cannot do as well, but those small losses don’t bother me.”

Salot is proud of his 70-year association with AdvanSix, but he does not dwell on it as a major employment accomplishment. When people ask him how long he has been working, his answer is always the same – a long time.

“There is always someone who has worked longer,” he said.

His advice to today’s young workforce is multi-pronged and not original thinking:

Learn early whether you are meant to be a leader (manager) or a follower (specialist), to realize one is not better than the other, and to not try to be what you are not.

If you do not learn something every day, you are not doing your job.

Don’t seek success, strive for understanding.

Don’t just get by, add value.

Don’t just achieve goals, exceed expectations.

Don’t withhold evidence, be transparent.

Don’t cover up mistakes, learn from them.

Don’t do it alone, get help.

One thing Salot has learned from his time in Hopewell is that he feels he was preordained to be here. He credits his deep faith in God for putting him and keeping him at AdvanSix.

“I have come to the realization that I am not really a drifter,” Salot said, “but have been a follower who has been, and continues to be, guided by a higher power every step of the way.”

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on Twitter at @BAtkinson_PI.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Hopewell engineer has no plans to stop working after 70 years