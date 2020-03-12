Working from home amid coronavirus? Here are the best tips to be productive

Coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, continues to spread across the United States and is disrupting life as we know it. As the World Health Organization officially declared the virus a "pandemic," many major cities are implementing preventive measures to try to mitigate the number of cases. Major universities are moving to online classes and many public gatherings, the NBA season, parades and concerts have all been canceled.

Some companies are having employees work remotely to practice "social distancing," which the CDC defines as "remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet) from others when possible."

While working from home can seem like the dream setup for many in corporate America -- conference calls from the couch? -- it can also become a curse if you make some rookie mistakes.

That’s why Emily Lakdawalla, a mom of two who has been working for the Planetary Society remotely for 15 years, took to Twitter on March 8 to crowdsource advice for all the work from home newbies out there. The post generated 3,000 responses and 4,000 likes.

Friends, there are going to be a lot of people newly working from home starting this week, and it will be a difficult transition for some. *IF AND ONLY IF you are experienced at working from home*, please reply with tips for working effectively & avoiding distractions! — Emily Lakdawalla (@elakdawalla) March 8, 2020

Read on for Lakdawalla's best advice that will make you into your most productive self.

1. Set boundaries between home life and work

First, Lakdawalla, a mom of two from Los Angeles, California, said it’s important to establish boundaries between your home life, and your office.

The internet and email is what makes working remote possible, but the constant stream of notifications can start to feel like a curse if you're logged in around the clock.

Communicate to your office when you need undisturbed work time to focus on a project and when you’re done with work and signed off to be truly at home.

2. Communicate to your partner, roommate, parents you're 'in the office'

If you're sharing a space with a partner, roommate, parents, it’s important to make it clear that even though you're at home, you're still at work and in "do not disturb" mode.

Have a signal that you're working -- or close the door if you have a private work space to ensure you get peace and quiet.

Kids add another hurdle.

"Kids and parents can’t bust into the office at all hours and make demands," she said. "It can take a while to get families to respect that…. When you have your office door closed, or when you have [a] signal to your family that you’re at work, you're working."

3. Know your distractions

"Everybody's different. Be honest with yourself about what's useful and what's a distraction," she said.

For some, having music or TV on in the background may help you focus and be most productive. For others, it would be a major distraction.

"Turning on some music actually helps me focus on my work. I think that turning on TV would absolutely not help me. But I also know people who would like to have a TV ...in the background, and that helps them focus. So you just have to be honest with yourself about what things distract you and what things help you focus," she said.

4. Make lists for everything

Home is often filled with a lot of distractions and not a lot of accountability. To hold yourself accountable, Lakdawalla suggests making lists.