Working from home 'has helped me make my career'

·4 min read
Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak

Chancellor Rishi Sunak this week told LinkedIn News he doubted he would have done as well if he had started his working life virtually.

Mr Sunak, who worked in finance, including at banking giant Goldman Sachs, said he still talked to his early mentors.

Many young people want to work from home for three days a week or more after the pandemic, research from Nationwide and Ipsos Mori in March found.

However, they are also more likely to say that working from home puts them under pressure - and that they feel they need more face-to-face time with colleagues to carry out their work effectively.

As people start to come back to the office, many firms and industry groups have said they will take a cautious approach to bringing staff back in to workplaces.

The BBC talked to two younger people to get their opinion on working from home.

'My career took off working from home'

Rachel Rowlands, 30, has her own book editing business.

She has suffered with anxiety and other health issues, which made going into a workplace difficult. But she decided to work from home and set up her own business four years ago.

She says working from home has helped her to build her career.

When she started her business, she was dealing with life-long health problems.

"I always found it difficult to be in the workplace," she says. "I couldn't get the flexibility I needed."

She had some temporary jobs, but when she left university, she couldn't find somewhere with the flexibility to work from home.

"People who have dealt with health issues haven't had that flexibility before Covid," she says.

"The chancellor says working from home can harm your career, but it's allowed people like me to make a career."

She has a history of panic attacks, so she would find it really difficult to go on public transport at rush hour.

"I used to struggle with getting to work in the first place," she says. "That's a big reason I wanted to work from home."

She adds that when you have mental health issues, sometimes office environments are not compatible with that.

She always wanted to go into book publishing and got into that through freelance work.

"I think the main thing I would say is that you don't always have to fit into the mould that society expects you to," she says. "Sometimes it just doesn't work for people. Not everyone's made to fit what people expect."

"Try new things," she adds. "Try things that work for you."

'The social aspect of being in an office is a key part of the job'

Ed Heap is a 24-year-old account executive at Bristol-based communications agency We Are Plaster.

He had been in the role for just four months before the first lockdown last year.

"Initially, lockdown was a novelty," says Ed.

"I was getting into Zoom and other new tech and having a bit of fun with it. But I live with three other people and all of us were working from home in our bedrooms."

"After two months, waking up every day and the first thing you see is your desk was pretty miserable," he says.

As soon as he was given the opportunity to return to the office, he jumped at the chance.

Ed was largely on his own for several months until more of his colleagues came back. He says it's been great to have other people around again.

"The social aspect of being in an office is a key part of the job, and something that got on my nerves during lockdown was when people were happily talking about how much more productive they were at home, because to me that's not the be-all and end-all.

"It's the people you meet, the skills you learn, and it's the social time you have there as well," he adds.

Ed says he values having more experienced people around the office to learn from.

"It's been essential. I can run things past them and ask questions. Having someone sitting across from you who has been in your shoes when they were starting out. It's more natural to talk things through in person, rather than having to send a Zoom invite for a meeting," he says.

"I've also been able to help out some of our more recent new starters and mentor them too, so it works both ways."

Ed says there are mixed views about working from home within his friendship group. He adds that he could only really imagine doing a remote-working role once his career has been firmly established in the future.

"I don't think in the next five to 10 years I can see the benefit of entirely remote working myself, though I do like the idea of not being tied to London and Bristol rents and the cost of living in some cities," he says.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • So...When Will ‘Manifest’ Season 3 Finally Hit Netflix?

    We need to know what happens ASAP.

  • Big Tech salaries revealed: How much engineers, developers, and product managers make at companies including Amazon, Google, Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Uber, IBM, and Salesforce

    US tech giants are growing quickly, minting money, and looking to hire thousands of employees in the coming months. Here's what you can make.

  • Small businesses aren’t happy with who’s applying for their open jobs

    Data: NFIB; Chart: Axios VisualsSmall businesses aren’t happy with who’s applying for their open jobs.Driving the news: According to the NFIB’s July Small Business Jobs Report, "labor quality" is the top overall biggest concern, with 26% of survey respondents identifying it as their "single most important problem."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Companies everywhere are struggling to find workers to fill open positions. And despite many

  • China’s Ban on Taiwan Pineapples Backfires as New Buyers Step In

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect.First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show growers of the fruit on the island have fared better since China blocked imports starting March 1, as sympathetic Japanese shoppers stepped in to provide support. Shi

  • Why retirees are better off safe than sorry

    Conducted last fall, the EBRI surveyed 2,000 retirees between the ages of 62 and 75 with less than $1 million in retirement assets. One of the numerous questions on the survey asked retirees to rate their level of satisfaction with retirement life. The ability to correlate their answers with retirement assets traces to how the EBRI sliced and diced their sample.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Big Tech’s big problem: Let employees stay home from expensive campuses or ‘risk losing 30% of their workers’

    Tech workers got used to working from home during the pandemic, and that could be a big problem for Big Tech. Companies such as Apple Inc. (AAPL) Google parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG) Facebook Inc. (FB) and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) have committed to bringing employees back to their giant, expensive campuses for at least part of each week. Big Tech has already seen a gradual retreat of workers toward smaller companies and startups that have received a wave of cash during the pandemic, but that could turn into a full-fledged exodus in what some are calling a generational change in the tech industry.

  • Nearly Half of Seniors Expect To Work After Retirement — But There Might Be a Better Option

    Data from the American Advisors Group, the nation's leader in home equity solutions, shows that seniors are pushing back retirement to make ends meet, and 2020 has only expedited that trend. This data...

  • Older workers are being nudged out the door: Why is it still OK to be ageist on the job?

    Ageism is socially condoned to a point where it's often overlooked as a prejudice, says a researcher of the topic.

  • What Is a Good Retirement Income?

    You know why you should save for retirement. Once you retire, you need funds to support your lifestyle and take care of the things you treasure. But with all the talk of how important saving for retirement is, no one … Continue reading → The post What Is a Good Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Four hiring trends you should know about and how to put them to work for you

    Will virtual interviews continue? Is remote work here to stay? Are diversity and inclusion efforts just a fad? Here are answers, and some tips to power up your job search

  • This is how we could solve the retirement crisis

    An unanticipated side effect of the otherwise positive trend toward long-term increases in lifespans is America’s retirement crisis—people saving too little even as retirements periods are increasing. Advancements in healthcare, reduction in infant mortality, overall increases in safety, and improved nutrition and education have resulted in great increases in life expectancy over the last 200 years, with the COVID-19 pandemic a rare and rude exception. Life expectancy at birth in 1930, a few years before Social Security was instituted in the United States, was 58 for men and 62 for women.

  • China-U.S. container shipping rates sail past $20,000 to record

    Container shipping rates from China to the United States have scaled fresh highs above $20,000 per 40-foot box as rising retailer orders ahead of the peak U.S. shopping season add strain to global supply chains. The acceleration in Delta-variant COVID-19 outbreaks in several counties has slowed global container turnaround rates. Typhoons off China's busy southern coast in late July and this week have also contributed to the crisis gripping the world's most important method for moving everything from gym equipment and furniture to car parts and electronics.

  • 3 Side Jobs To Consider If You Need Extra Income

    Day 14: GOBankingRates wants to help you Live Richer. For a month, we'll be sharing daily tips for how you can do just that, with advice on budgeting, saving, investing, making the most of your...

  • Walmart gives warehouse workers bonuses and pay raises to keep them from quitting

    Ahead of the company's peak holiday shopping season, the biggest employer in the US is trying to incentivize its workers with extra money.

  • Deere, Bear Flag aim to automate tractors as 'fast as possible'

    U.S. tractor maker Deere & Co said on Thursday it would buy agriculture tech startup Bear Flag Robotics for $250 million, with the goal of developing over the next year systems Deere can sell to allow farm tractors to operate without a human driver in the cab. "We are effectively in market with real customers today," Dan Leibfried, Deere's Director of Automation and Autonomy, told Reuters. Bear Flag has been testing automated tractors on farms in California.

  • Shipping snags prompt US firms to mull retreat from China

    Game maker Eric Poses last year created The Worst-Case Scenario Card Game, making a wry reference to the way the coronavirus had upended normal life. In a twist that Poses never could have predicted, his game itself would become caught up in the latest fallout from the health crisis: a backlogged global supply chain that has delayed shipments around the world and sent freight costs rocketing. Worst-Case Scenario, produced in China, was supposed to reach U.S. retailer Target’s distribution centers in early June.

  • Blizzard Turned Game Developers Into Rock Stars. Misbehavior Followed

    (Bloomberg) -- One summer day in 2018, employees of the video game maker Blizzard Entertainment opened their email to find a brusque message from the chief executive officer, Mike Morhaime. It said the company parted ways with Ben Kilgore, the chief technology officer and Morhaime’s heir apparent. The email didn’t give a reason, but employees immediately began to gossip. Kilgore presided over the most notorious group of sexist drinkers at the Irvine, California, headquarters, where sexism and dr

  • Apple wins court ruling throwing out $308.5 million patent verdict

    Apple Inc persuaded a federal judge to throw out a $308.5 million jury verdict it lost to a privately-held licensing firm for infringing a patent associated with digital rights management. In a Thursday night decision, U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap said Personalized Media Communications LLC (PMC) intentionally delayed filing its application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, hoping to obtain a larger payout. "This court takes very seriously the prospect of disturbing the unanimous verdict of a duly empaneled jury," but PMC's "deliberate strategy of delay" was a "conscious and egregious misuse of the statutory patent system," Gilstrap wrote.

  • How workers quitting is a signal for economic recovery

    The Labor Department on Friday said 930,000 people voluntarily quit jobs in July on top of 942,000 who quit in June. Most people who are quitting are not leaving the labor market. Workers still in the market can negotiate better hours and pay because employers need labor to keep their businesses running.