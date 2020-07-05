Working from home: 'I'm a bit brainier than he thought I was'

What is it you do again? Before the coronavirus lockdown a lot of us didn't really know what our partner did at work. Our eyes have been opened.

"I was just mum," says Samar Small, looking back to life before lockdown. Her family didn't give a second thought to what she did day to day.

Samar is a manager at Royal Mail, responsible for a range of things, including communicating with bulk buyers of stamps (like the supermarkets), mail redirection services, and overseeing Santa Mail, planning for which commences in May.

She usually works out of the Cardiff Mail Centre with colleagues hot-desking around her. Since March she has swapped that for the kitchen table in her three-bedroom semi, with her husband and two teenagers milling around, picking up snippets of conversations involving big projects and huge sums of money.

"They hear the figures being bandied round: 'What about that £2m?' It's not what they expected," she says.

Her husband Stephen goes into work at weekends, in a role at Royal Mail that she used to do herself, so she has a good grasp of what he's doing. But it's the first time he's had much insight into what she does all day.

"I'm probably a bit brainier than he thought I was - dare I say it!" she says.

"It's been a bit of an eye-opener," admits Stephen. There are the stacks of spreadsheets, all the financial accounting acronyms, and the hours and hours on the phone to everyone from suppliers to senior managers.

He's been "blown away", he says, by just how professional she is all round, her confidence in challenging other people's plans if she sees a flaw, and her eloquence and firmness in meetings.

'No clue'

"Most of us find that we get to know somebody perfectly well, and can love and live with them, and still not know what they do," says psychologist and executive coach Sue Firth. "It's quite revelatory to see what your other half does."

Discovering more will often reinforce mutual respect, she says, including when parents with jobs find out just how much work it takes to keep the house and children in order.

The learning curve has been steeper for some than others. "Kirsty" from Sheffield estimates her police officer husband knew "pretty much zero" about her job as a financial consultant before lockdown. (She didn't want us to use her real name because of her husband's profession.)

"He had no clue. He struggled to tell people what I did," she says.

More than anything, he's staggered by the level of responsibility she has, and the sheer volume of work on her plate.

"[Before lockdown] he never understood why I was working so late. He probably thought I was hanging out having a drink," says Kirsty. Now her husband sees her working 12-hour days.

As for her, she can't help but get a lot more insight into his work, when every few minutes his police control centre radio is crackling into life.

Having a husband who is in the police means she's already a bit "hardened" to what she hears, but the call-outs for suspected suicides are still always awful to hear and much more frequent than she expected.

He's a detective constable, so has to collate files of evidence for the Crown Prosecution Service. That means sitting on a laptop and liaising with colleagues on video calls like the rest of us. There's a lot of paperwork, but there's the added pressure of dealing with people and events that are often shocking and unpleasant.