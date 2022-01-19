Should I be working from home now?

·4 min read
A man works on a laptop on his bed
The advice to work from home has been removed in England.

The prime minister has said he will lift all the "Plan B" measures which were put in place to deal with the rise of Omicron.

People across the rest of the UK are still advised to work remotely wherever possible.

How are the rules changing in England?

Speaking in the House of Commons, Boris Johnson said that the government was no longer asking staff to work from home.

He said people "should now speak to their employers about arrangements for returning to the office".

The government had reintroduced its guidance to work remotely when it tightened Covid regulations on 8 December to help tackle the spread of Omicron.

However, that guidance did also say that people should continue travelling to work if they needed "to access equipment necessary for their role, or where their role must be completed in person".

Employers were also told to consider letting people come to work if they had a "challenging home working environment".

What does the guidance say across the UK?

In Scotland, employers have been told they are legally required to allow staff to work from home where possible. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that people should continue to work from home for now, but that talks would be held with businesses about "a return to a more hybrid approach from the start of February".

In Northern Ireland, ministers said that more people working from home would help to reduce the risk of infection both inside and outside the workplace. However, they didn't tell employers to impose home working, but instead asked them to support it "where possible".

In Wales, employers are also encouraged to let people work from home where possible. Guidance says staff should not be "required or placed under pressure to return" to the workplace unless there's a clear business need.

How many people have been working from home?

Just under 36% of workers in Britain did some work from home in 2020, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

In the last week of November 2021, seven in 10 travelled to work at least once.

In the same week, one in seven said they had been working at home and travelling to work.

What do firms have to do to keep workers safe?

Although social distancing limits no longer apply across most UK workplaces businesses still have a legal duty to manage the risks to staff and customers.

Employers must follow official safety guidance and carry out Covid risk assessments for those staff who are in the office.

Safety measures can include:

  • minimising visitors

  • improving ventilation

  • using one-way systems

  • additional cleaning

Face-coverings remain mandatory for staff and customers in shops and on public transport across the UK, apart from England, where they will cease to be required in any public space on 27 January.

Regular lateral flow testing remains widespread across the NHS and other parts of the public and private sector.

Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland have already introduced Covid passport schemes which are partly designed to protect staff who work in hospitality and events.

However, England will scrap its mandatory Covid certification scheme from Thursday 27 January, although venues will be able to keep checking customers' status on a voluntary basis if they wish.

There is more detailed advice for some industries - including construction, hospitality and manufacturing, plus specific advice for employers in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

If employees feel unsafe, they can raise concerns with their local authority, Citizens Advice or the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

Cleaning a keyboard
Does working from home help stop Covid spreading?

Working from home is one of the most effective ways to reduce social exposure, according to the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage).

It greatly limits face-to-face contact both with colleagues and on public transport.

As such, Sage says it has a "strong impact" against virus transmission and the R number, which represents a disease's ability to spread.

How safe is commuting by public transport?

Much of the risk depends on how crowded it is and your distance from other people.

Wearing a mask helps, as does keeping windows open, and avoiding peak journey times where possible.

