Working the Line: What's It's Like To Build a Volvo S60

From Popular Mechanics

Nobody’s ever asked me to come work in a car factory. The reasons for that are fairly obvious: Factories could be dangerous to me, and I could be dangerous to the product. The car companies are probably more worried about that second part-digits can be reattached, but wheels can’t, once I cross-thread all the studs. It takes a long time to build a reputation for quality, but a very short time for me to install your turbo backwards.

Despite a few inherent risks, Volvo invited me to come build a 2019 S60 at their new 1,600-acre plant in Charleston, SC. That means they have a lot confidence in me, or maybe just confidence in their quality control procedures.

Clocking In

Photo credit: Gary Coleman for Volvo Cars America More

Before showing up at the Volvo factory, I made a pit stop at TJ Maxx to buy yourself some khakis (some Izod chinos to be precise). Why? Because you can’t have rivets on your clothing when you’re working next to freshly painted cars, and it would be weird to wear suit pants while slinging a torque wrench.

After that, I'm suited up with an orange polo shirt and steel-reinforced sneakers-built for maximum comfort and maximum toe protection. Suitably attired, new recruits are sent for training in the processes that will apply out on the factory floor. The goals are simple: stay safe, build perfect cars, and do it all quickly.

To learn the routines, you’re dispatched to a practice line where the “cars” are wooden boxes with crude parts you’ll need to bolt on as the line moves. For a given component, you need to verify the part number before you start slinging wrenches. You need to make sure your power tool is spinning in the right direction, and that you’re fastening the part with the right nuts.

None of that sounds too daunting, but when you’ve got multiple parts to attach while the car body moves inexorably toward the next station, discombobulation sets in quick. When that happens, you have one recourse: pull the cable the runs above your station and stop the line.

At the Volvo plant, any worker can stop the line for any reason. When someone pulls the cord, a song starts blasting-a different song for each area, so a supervisor will quickly know which spot needs help. In the training room, it’s “Welcome to the Jungle.” My petition to change that to Bachman Turner Overdrive’s “Taking Care of Business” is swiftly rebuffed.

Joining the Line

Photo credit: Gary Coleman for Volvo Cars America More