Will You Be Working (or Looking for a Job) on Labor Day? Take Our Poll

Falling on the first Monday of September, this year, Labor Day is celebrated on September 6. Along with it, a three-day weekend to mark the occasion is an added perk for many.

Labor Day was created to acknowledge American workers’ many contributions to society and all the hard work they put in along the way. However, apart from schools, banks and other occupations that recognize federal holidays, many of the fine folks who work at supermarkets, retail stores, movie theaters and restaurants aren’t lucky enough to have the day of rest and relaxation apply to them.

What’s more, during a time when economic outlook is at a near historic low, the labor market is finally starting to show signs of significant improvement, making now the perfect time to look for work, especially those who’ve been out of the game for some time due to the pandemic.

With all of that in mind, how is your Labor Day looking? Will you be working or spending the nationwide day of employee rest looking to start fresh on a new career path? Give us a clearer picture by answering our latest anonymous poll!

Last updated: September 6, 2021

