My Take: Working together to combat human trafficking

After the release of "Sound of Freedom," many constituents quickly recommended the film to me and were moved by the larger issue: human trafficking. "Sound of Freedom" quickly became one of the most successful independent films in history, and I had the opportunity to meet and discuss efforts to detect and end human trafficking with the inspiration of the film, Tim Ballard.

Human trafficking is not a partisan issue. Since 2010, the United States has recognized January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month to raise awareness in our communities about these unthinkable crimes that violate human dignity and reaffirm our commitment to addressing these serious criminal offenses.

U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Tipton

According to data released by the National Human Trafficking Hotline, hundreds of cases of human trafficking are identified annually in Michigan, often with multiple victims. Unfortunately, many more slip through the cracks and go undetected. While critical measures have been implemented over the years to combat these abhorrent abuses of human rights, recent events have underscored the vital need for more action.

In April 2023, the New York Times published an article detailing how thousands of migrant children are being trafficked and forced to work illegally in the United States following their release from federal custody. The article highlighted the government’s failure to protect these children due to a lack of coordination between the Department of Health and Human Services, which is responsible for sheltering these children while in federal custody, and the Department of Labor, which is then responsible for ensuring these children are not exploited for their labor.

Incidents like these are precisely why eradicating human trafficking has remained at the forefront of my work in Congress. Soon after the report, I led an effort with my colleagues to Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su, demanding information about the migrant children. Clearly, the Department of Labor has not done an adequate job with its task of identifying incidents involving child trafficking.

Knowing this has not only been an issue but also an opportunity to help crack down on trafficking, I reintroduced the Enhancing Detection of Human Trafficking Act. This bipartisan legislation would ensure that Department of Labor employees receive the proper education to identify instances of human trafficking, assist victims, and refer these cases to law enforcement agencies so that perpetrators can be brought to justice. The Education and Workforce Committee recently voted unanimously to advance this crucial legislation, and we hope it will pass the full House soon.

We must also address root causes, including our open southern border, which is being used by cartels and smugglers. In May 2023, House Republicans passed H.R.2, Secure the Border Act. This comprehensive border security package would help identify, catch, and deter smugglers. Unfortunately, the Senate has blocked attempts to fix this national security and humanitarian crisis.

While raising awareness of human trafficking, such as through the release of "Sound of Freedom," is a crucial component to fighting this scourge in our society, these efforts must be coupled with comprehensive action. We need partnerships at every level of government, interagency cooperation, and partnership with community members.

Working together, we can curtail instances of this heinous crime.

You can reach the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or humantraffickinghotline.org.

— Tim Walberg is the U.S. representative from Michigan's fifth congressional district.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: My Take: Working together to combat human trafficking