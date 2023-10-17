Workington father on trial for murdering baby Dallas Kelly

A father has gone on trial charged with murdering his baby boy by violently shaking him.

Reece Kelly, from Workington, is accused of causing catastrophic injuries to four-month-old Dallas Kelly in October 2021.

Carlisle Crown Court heard there was a background of drug use and chaos at the family home.

Mr Kelly, 31, admitted manslaughter and unlawfully killing Dallas but pleaded not guilty to murder.

He specifically denies intending to cause his son really serious harm.

Mr Kelly was in sole charge of the baby after his partner and the child's mother, Georgia Wright, went to work just before 09:00 BST on 15 October 2021.

He called 999 at 12:22 and paramedics found Dallas wearing only a nappy, lying on his back on the living room floor, the court heard.

The baby was pale, blue, floppy, in cardiac arrest and not breathing properly, jurors were told.

He was taken to hospital in Whitehaven and then transported to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary, where he died on the evening of 19 October.

'Intentional' serious injury

A pathologist concluded that the cause of Dallas's death was a traumatic head injury.

The court heard he had sustained five rib fractures over the period of the alleged intentional shaking.

There were also eye and spinal injuries, a brain bleed and fingertip-type bruises.

Opening the prosecution's case, Richard Littler KC told jurors that the injuries "sustained by Dallas were so extensive and severe that they can only be explained by Reece Kelly intending really serious injury".

The father had used "considerable and severe force" on his baby, "squeezing and gripping" and then "forcefully and vigorously" shaking him.

This caused "severe head injuries and ultimately death," Mr Littler told jurors.

'Chaotic lifestyle'

Ms Wright, of Workington, denies causing or allowing Dallas's death, with the prosecution alleging she "must have known the risks of leaving her small baby son in the care of Reece Kelly".

Mr Littler told jurors the pair's actions must be "viewed through the prism of drug dealing, chronic addiction and a chaotic lifestyle".

There was evidence of illegally sourced prescription drugs and illicit substances, including cocaine, in hair samples taken from the pair, the court heard.

Phone message evidence would show that Mr Kelly, formerly of Hunday Court, was trying to obtain money to pay for drugs, Mr Littler said.

The pair deny an additional charge of child cruelty by failing to take the baby to medical appointments, provide adequate parental supervision and care, and exposing him to harmful substances.

The trial, which is expected to last several weeks, continues.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.