Workington: 'Letters to Heaven' postbox helps family grieve

The family will put cards into the postbox on what would have been Doz Lee's 71st birthday

A family has said that a new 'Letters to Heaven' postbox will bring them comfort as they mark the birthday of their beloved mother and grandmother.

Doris Lee, known as Doz, died in March aged 70, two years after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

Her daughter, Toni, said posting cards in the postbox in Workington's Vulcan Park would give her grief a focus and help the family feel connected.

The town council, which put up the box, have said letters would remain sealed.

The postbox is located in Vulcan Park's Reflection Garden next to memorial roses for loved ones

Ms Lee, 32, said she and her sons Theo, 10, and Noah, nine, would be writing cards and posting them on 29 November, which would have been her mother's 71st birthday. She said the family would also be posting Christmas cards.

"If I lived my life a million times, I would chose the same mam every time, " Ms Lee said.

"She's left a massive void in all of our hearts. Nothing in life is the same: sleep isn't as peaceful, food doesn't taste as good, the sun isn't as warm."

"Vulcan Park is the place I go to think about mam while walking the dog. The kids play while I gather my thoughts and prepare myself for another day without her," Ms Lee said.

Doz Lee's family said her loss had left a "massive void"

A spokeswoman for Workington Town Council said the response to the postbox had been "overwhelming" and 50 letters had so far been posted since it was installed earlier this month.

She said cards and letters would be stored securely and eventually turned into compost to be spread in the park.

"Every letter or card put into the post box is treated with the utmost respect and confidentiality, "the spokeswoman said.

"We are expecting a lot more letters and cards, although it may take people some time to write something so personal so we expect them to keep coming in."

The Mayor of Workington, Councillor Beth Dixon, said she hoped the postbox would bring comfort to families as Christmas approaches.

She said: "It's hard to lose someone at any time of the year, but especially hard as we approach the festive period and we miss our loved ones more than ever.

"We hope that being able to post a letter to heaven will help those on their personal journey of loss."

Follow BBC Cumbria on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.