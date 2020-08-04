    Advertisement

    Workiva: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    AMES, Iowa (AP) _ Workiva Inc. (WK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $19.8 million in its second quarter.

    The Ames, Iowa-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

    The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

    The maker of software for managing regulatory filings posted revenue of $83.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $80.6 million.

    For the current quarter ending in October, Workiva expects its results to range from a loss of 13 cents per share to a loss of 12 cents per share.

    The company said it expects revenue in the range of $84.3 million to $84.8 million for the fiscal third quarter.

    Workiva expects full-year results to range from a loss of 26 cents per share to a loss of 23 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $341.5 million to $342.5 million.

    Workiva shares have risen 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $58.41, a rise of slightly more than 4% in the last 12 months.

