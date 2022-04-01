Workiva Inc. Strengthens Its Transparent Reporting Leadership Position With the Acquisition of ParsePort

·3 min read

Acquisition Strengthens Workiva’s XBRL Financial Disclosure Solutions for ESEF and Statutory Reporting

AMES, Iowa --News Direct-- Workiva

AMES, Iowa, 4/1/2022 /3BL Media/ -- Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company powering transparent reporting for a better world, announced today that it has acquired Denmark-based ParsePort. The acquisition strengthens Workiva’s leadership position in XBRL and Inline XBRL® financial disclosure in Europe, and complements Workiva’s cloud platform, which European organizations use for a variety of financial and nonfinancial reports, including annual reports with ESEF, ESG and statutory reporting.

ParsePort has been providing XBRL conversion software in Europe for more than a decade and is a leading solution provider for the ESEF financial reporting mandate. ParsePort solutions help authorities, banks, insurance companies, pension funds, auditors, publicly listed and smaller companies all over the world file XBRL reports in accordance with GAAP requirements and comply with XBRL mandates implemented by EBA, EIOPA, and ESMA. More than 800 organizations across Europe trust ParsePort’s simple, but elegant XBRL and Inline XBRL conversion solution to quickly and effectively convert their financial statements to ESEF disclosures.

“Workiva offers an end-to-end cloud platform that simplifies global organizations’ most complex reporting. With the acquisition of ParsePort, we have added a complementary XBRL conversion solution that will extend our market share in Europe for ESEF and statutory reporting,” said Workiva CEO Marty Vanderploeg. “We are pleased to welcome the ParsePort team and their in-depth market and technology knowledge as we power transparent reporting for a better world.”

The two founders of ParsePort, Michael Krog and Kim Eriksen, will continue to lead the company under the ParsePort name. “Aligning ParsePort with Workiva creates an incredible opportunity to set a new standard in digital reporting,” said Eriksen. “For ParsePort, raising our global profile with Workiva will extend our reach to even more organizations that need to make XBRL tagging as easy and simple as possible.”

Workiva Inc. Strengthens its Transparent Reporting Leadership Position with the Acquisition of ParsePort.

“Many of our customers require more robust financial and non-financial reporting solutions,” said Krog. “Through Workiva, our customers will now have direct access to Workiva’s partner ecosystem and innovative connected reporting platform to solve their most complex business reporting challenges.”

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the transaction, Workiva acquired ParsePort for $100 million in cash. Workiva funded the transaction with existing cash on-hand. Additional details regarding the acquisition will be provided in conjunction with the company's first quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) is on a mission to power transparent reporting for a better world. We build and deliver the world’s leading regulatory, financial and ESG reporting solutions to meet stakeholder demands for action, transparency, and disclosure of financial and non-financial data. Our cloud-based platform simplifies the most complex reporting and disclosure challenges by streamlining processes, connecting data and teams, and ensuring consistency. Learn more at workiva.com.

Read the Workiva blog: www.workiva.com/blogFollow Workiva on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/workivaLike Workiva on Facebook: www.facebook.com/workiva/Follow Workiva on Twitter: www.twitter.com/WorkivaFollow Workiva on Instagram: www.instagram.com/workiva

Investors:Mike RostWorkiva Inc.investor@workiva.com(515) 663-4493

Media:Darcie BrossartWorkiva Inc.press@workiva.com(515) 663-4471

Source: Workiva Inc.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/workiva-inc-strengthens-its-transparent-reporting-leadership-position-with-the-acquisition-of-parseport-458061206

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Owning Secular Growth Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    One key to market success is learning to recognize trends, overall directions that stocks are taking, and then riding those trends towards profitable returns. Sometimes, that task is easy; for instance, the five years from 2017 through the end of 2021 saw a prolonged run on generally increasing values. Sometimes, it’s more difficult; take a look at the charts for 2022 year-to-date and you’ll quickly see that there is no long-term direction of movement here. CNBC's Jim Cramer, however, believes t

  • Kinder Morgan pipeline JV files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with at least $500M in debt

    The Chapter 11 petition was filed in response to an upcoming debt repayment obligation, Ruby said in a March 31 statement.

  • Raymond James: Buy These 2 Big Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Yield

    Measuring and gauging the stock market's value is key to an investor’s strategy. Right now, it’s clear that the market is in the midst of a shift, that last year’s sustained run of gains has ended, that this year, which started with sharp losses and increased volatility, will be something different. Covering the market for investment firm Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt writes: “We are seeing a substantial rally in growth broadly in the last two weeks, and it is still unclear if this is

  • These 10 stocks have fallen at least 20% this year, but are expected to soar up to 66% from here

    DEEP DIVE It sure has been a wild ride for investors over the past few weeks, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 10% from March 8 through March 30. But the broader stock market is still down for 2022.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    It's always good to keep an eye on the transaction reports that Cathie Wood puts out every trading day. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) hasn't been doing a lot of buying as her growth stocks are rallying, making her handful of purchases stand out. 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are three of the stocks that Ark Invest bought on Wednesday.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped on Friday

    What happened Shares of semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped in Friday afternoon trading, falling 2.9% through 12:55 p.m. ET. In the absence of any other news on Nvidia stock per se, it appears today's drop is tied to a Yahoo! Finance column that may have spooked investors.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Electric Vehicle Stocks With Triple-Digit Upside Potential

    Electric vehicles (EVs) are clearly the next big thing in the automotive industry, and they are supported by both social and political pressures toward ‘green’ technologies. For drivers, they offer a wide range of advantages over gasoline-powered cars: improvements in performance, fewer moving parts to wear out, quieter operations, easier integration into wireless networks. There are drawbacks, too. For now, EV battery range can match gasoline engines – but only at a higher cost for an already e

  • This Unstoppable Dividend Aristocrat Might Be the Safest Stock on the Planet

    Stock market volatility has eased up just a bit as investors digest interest rate increases and growth stocks begin to rebound off the lows. Most folks know Caterpillar for its earth-moving equipment, mainly in the construction industry. Exposure to the construction, oil and gas, agriculture, and mining sectors makes Caterpillar one of the best-positioned businesses in today's economy.

  • Cathie Wood Suffers a Major Blow

    An important U.S. regulator raises concerns about 'fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices.'

  • Rivian Stock Alert: Tesla Rival Asks for Patience

    The first quarter was brutal for Rivian . The stock took a beating on Wall Street after the company failed to deliver on its vehicle delivery promises. This confusion demonstrated by Rivian had prompted Elon Musk, the CEO of the great rival Tesla , to react.

  • So, your stock portfolio is down 5% this year? Congratulations, you’re an investing genius

    It was the worst quarter for stocks since Q1 2020.

  • Down Over 30%, 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Are Compelling Buys for April

    One of my personal favorite examples is when Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) began buying Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock in 2016. Apple was a powerhouse and a relatively obvious investment. Since Berkshire began buying Apple on May 16, 2016, Apple stock is up a staggering 644%.

  • Intel CEO Gelsinger’s reaps near-$180 million windfall from ‘significant magnitude’ of new-hire awards

    Pat Gelsinger took in total compensation of $178.6 million in 2021, for ten-and-a-half months of work as Intel's CEO

  • Why These 3 Dividend Aristocrats Are Good Buys During a Bear Market

    The one thing that's certain in the stock market is uncertainty. If you're a long-term investor, the day-to-day fluctuations in stock prices shouldn't faze you, but there are ways to still make money, even during bear markets. One way is to own dividend stocks.

  • Why Citibank left India

    FirstRand, Barclays, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, and Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, too, have taken a step back.

  • Bitcoin nears full supply with 19 million coin milestone

    Bitcoin hit a milestone today that gets the world ever closer to the moment when the final new bitcoin will enter the world — the supply of coins broke 19 million.Why it matters: Bitcoin was created to be money with a fixed supply that no one can change. It launched amidst The Great Recession, when governments were issuing lots of new money to help ease the economic pain.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFuture avid bitcoiners bel

  • The Easiest 5% Dividend Yield You May Ever Find

    Dividends are such a valuable financial tool; they can be reinvested to boost your investment returns, or you can use them to pay your bills and living expenses without selling any of your stock. Dividends come in all shapes and sizes, and U.S. telecom company Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) happens to offer a big one. Verizon is among a small group of companies that control the telecommunications industry in the United States.

  • Ethereum’s major upgrade is coming. Should you be more bullish on it than bitcoin?

    A weekly look at the most important moves and news in crypto and what's on the horizon in digital assets.

  • Nio deliveries reach a quarterly record of nearly 25,800 EVs in Q1, stock surges

    Shares of Nio Inc. climbed 5.6% in premarket trading Friday, as the China-based electric vehicle maker benefited from a broad rally in Chinese ADRs and after the company reported vehicle delivery data. The company said it delivered 9,985 vehicles in March, up 37.6% from the same period a year ago. The deliveries included 163 ET7s, the company's premium smart electric sedan that started being delivered on March 28. In the first quarter, NIO deliveries grew 28.5% from a year ago to a quarterly rec

  • Should You Buy Tesla Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of the most highly publicized and widely followed companies on Wall Street. There's no arguing, however, that Tesla has changed the way the public at large views electric vehicles (EVs), becoming the industry leader in the process. Investors considering buying Tesla stock or adding to an existing position are faced with an interesting conundrum: Should they buy shares now, or wait until after the stock split?