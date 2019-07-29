Workiva (NYSE:WK) May Be Weighed Down By Its Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Workiva's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Workiva had US$18.1m of debt in March 2019, down from US$19.3m, one year before. But on the other hand it also has US$114.4m in cash, leading to a US$96.3m net cash position.

A Look At Workiva's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Workiva had liabilities of US$187.8m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$64.6m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$114.4m in cash and US$52.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$86.1m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Workiva has a market capitalization of US$2.73b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Workiva boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Workiva's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Workiva reported revenue of US$254m, which is a gain of 18%. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

So How Risky Is Workiva?

Although Workiva had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) over the last twelve months, it generated positive free cash flow of US$6.6m. So although it is loss-making, it doesn't seem to have too much near-term balance sheet risk, keeping in mind the net cash. With revenue growth uninspiring, we'd really need to see some positive EBIT before mustering much enthusiasm for this business. When I consider a company to be a bit risky, I think it is responsible to check out whether insiders have been reporting any share sales. Luckily, you can click here ito see our graphic depicting Workiva insider transactions.