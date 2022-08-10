Workiva (WK) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·3 min read

Workiva (WK) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.17 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.26. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.

This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 34.62%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of software for managing regulatory filings would post a loss of $0.15 per share when it actually produced a loss of $0.05, delivering a surprise of 66.67%.

Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates four times.

Workiva , which belongs to the Zacks Internet - Software industry, posted revenues of $131.55 million for the quarter ended June 2022, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.48%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $105.59 million. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates four times over the last four quarters.

The sustainability of the stock's immediate price movement based on the recently-released numbers and future earnings expectations will mostly depend on management's commentary on the earnings call.

Workiva shares have lost about 44.8% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's decline of -13.1%.

What's Next for Workiva?

While Workiva has underperformed the market so far this year, the question that comes to investors' minds is: what's next for the stock?

There are no easy answers to this key question, but one reliable measure that can help investors address this is the company's earnings outlook. Not only does this include current consensus earnings expectations for the coming quarter(s), but also how these expectations have changed lately.

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. Investors can track such revisions by themselves or rely on a tried-and-tested rating tool like the Zacks Rank, which has an impressive track record of harnessing the power of earnings estimate revisions.

Ahead of this earnings release, the estimate revisions trend for Workiva: mixed. While the magnitude and direction of estimate revisions could change following the company's just-released earnings report, the current status translates into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for the stock. So, the shares are expected to perform in line with the market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

It will be interesting to see how estimates for the coming quarters and current fiscal year change in the days ahead. The current consensus EPS estimate is -$0.23 on $133.46 million in revenues for the coming quarter and -$0.69 on $533.56 million in revenues for the current fiscal year.

Investors should be mindful of the fact that the outlook for the industry can have a material impact on the performance of the stock as well. In terms of the Zacks Industry Rank, Internet - Software is currently in the bottom 42% of the 250 plus Zacks industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

One other stock from the same industry, Asana, Inc. (ASAN), is yet to report results for the quarter ended July 2022. The results are expected to be released on September 7.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.39 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -69.6%. The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level.

Asana, Inc.'s revenues are expected to be $127.57 million, up 42.6% from the year-ago quarter.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Workiva Inc. (WK) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Asana, Inc. (ASAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • Buffett Goes on Buying Spree as Stock Market Reels

    Berkshire Hathaway's latest earnings report showed the Oracle of Omaha was a net buyer of stocks in Q2 as the broader market sold off.

  • Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

    Early each month, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) releases the latest data for the Consumer Price Index (CPI), a benchmark tracking the price movement on a wide range of goods and services that people use every day. Investors monitor the CPI to gauge the current state of inflation, which has been at a 40-year high for most of the year and resulted in aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, which is trying to rein in the high prices currently plaguing the country. On Wednesday, BLS will release the data for how the CPI trended in July.

  • We're Downgrading This Semiconductor Firm and Cutting Our Price Target

    The uncertainty of the gaming market has a high probability of keeping the shares rangebound at least until their earnings on August 24.

  • Tesla (TSLA) Stock Split With Stock Dividend to Aid Share Price

    Tesla (TSLA) announces a 3-for-1 stock split with a stock dividend effective on Aug 25. It will make the stock accessible to retail investors and might buoy its share price.

  • ‘I am quite embarrassed and remorseful’: SoftBank CEO plans widespread cost cuts as tech investments suffer, leading to a $23 billion loss

    “When we were turning out big profits, I became somewhat delirious, and looking back at myself now, I am quite embarrassed and remorseful,” SoftBank’s CEO admitted at a press conference on Monday.

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to generate a large inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • The Off-the-Radar Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought $62 Billion of in 4 Years

    Despite investing more than $62 billion in this stock since 2018, you won't find it in Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing.

  • Micron’s Warning Adds to Evidence of Collapsing Chip Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the leading US maker of memory semiconductors, became the latest chipmaker to declare that demand is falling off rapidly. It warned investors that revenue won’t meet projections, sending industry stocks tumbling.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be ToughUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanHome Inventory Soars at Record Rate With

  • LNG traders absorb huge losses after supply outages

    Major energy traders are taking hundreds of millions of dollars in losses as they scramble to plug a liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply gap after several outages hampered efforts to fill European storage ahead of the winter heating season. Unplanned disruptions at LNG plants in the United States, Nigeria and Australia have wrong-footed traders, including BP and Shell, forcing them to pay inflated costs for alternative supplies. In a market already struggling to meet global demand for natural gas after Russia sharply reduced pipeline supplies into Europe, the lost LNG cargoes which can be transported by ship, have pushed global prices sharply higher in recent months.

  • Rivian: ‘Zombie’ company or charging down a path to EV success?

    Investment research firm New Constructs has added Rivian to its list of “zombie” companies, citing cash as a potential problem for the car maker

  • Tesla Is Miles Ahead of the Competition, Says Analyst

    If you really want to explore the inner workings of a car company, there can be no better way than to get on the factory floor. That’s just what Canaccord's George Gianarikas did when trying to see under the hood of Tesla (TSLA). The analyst took a tour of the Fremont factory and was “mesmerized by the factory's chaotic symphony and employee morale.” And given its limited size compared to the company’s other locations, Tesla’s ability to “push the boundaries” of what its first location can produ

  • Daniel Ives sees plenty of reasons to stay bullish on tech stocks; Here are 2 names to watch

    Sentiment can change fast on Wall Street. Rewind back to early May and a triple whammy of soaring inflation, a hawkish Fed and ongoing macro concerns had the stock market - and the tech segment in particular - staring into the abyss. Or as Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives puts it, there was a feeling on the Street that in Q2, the tech sector was going to have the "’rug pulled out from under’ with earnings set to fall off a cliff.” But not only has that not materialized, the June earnings season have

  • Microsoft makes further cuts focused on consumer R&D group

    After pulling open roles across its Office and Windows divisions and letting go of a portion of its 180,000-person workforce in July, Microsoft made additional cuts this week. This layoff round was concentrated in its Modern Life Experiences (MLX) group, one of the groups responsible for customer-focused project R&D at the company. When reached for comment, a Microsoft spokesperson declined to provide details but didn't deny that the layoffs had occurred.

  • Here's why the stock market is about to kick off a sustained rally into the end of the year, according to JPMorgan

    "Earnings revisions are negative, and are likely to see a reset, but they will in our view experience only a modest pullback," JPMorgan said.

  • A surging stock market is on the verge of signaling a ‘huge’ move — but there’s a catch

    The pace of the stock market's rise is nearing a magnitude that's presaged "huge" moves in the past.

  • Don’t be fooled by a drop in U.S. headline inflation. Markets will be attuned to another figure on Wednesday.

    The core CPI reading, or measure which strips out volatile food and energy costs, could have the propensity to jolt markets after Wednesday's release.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Technology stocks took it on the chin earlier this year. The market has recently bounced back, and investors are cautiously dipping their toes into the tech waters. Many tech stocks remain well below where they started the year and are ripe for those willing to buy and hold.

  • The red flag that preceded a halving of global equities in 2000 and 2007 is back, warns Citi

    A herd mentality of buying stocks among global analysts is a big red flag warning for investors, says Citi.

  • 3 Safe Dividend Stocks Set To Outperform the S&P 500

    Investor sentiment is improving, resulting in an impressive rally this past July, but the S&P 500 is still down around 13% year to date and 4% over the past year. Investors looking for some consistency, safety, and growth opportunities in the stock market may feel defeated, but there are several stocks well on their way to outperforming the S&P 500. W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC), Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC), and Realty Income (NYSE: O) are not only safe dividend stocks, having boasted decades of consistent dividend increases with healthy balance sheets, but they are also outperforming the S&P 500.