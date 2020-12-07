Workload Scheduling & Automation Market Size Worth $3.65 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global workload scheduling and automation market size is expected to reach USD 3.65 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.5%, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Continued digital transformation and penetration of cloud computing coupled with the growing demand for scalability are expected to drive the market growth. As application development in the IT industry is gradually gaining pace, developers are exploring different means to make the application delivery process more scalable and agile. At the same time, the demand for integrated workload automation is growing in line with the need to accelerate the time from design to delivery. All these factors bode well for market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

  • The cloud segment is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to various benefits, such as improved scalability and reliability, better security, and improved customer service, associated with cloud deployment

  • The small and medium enterprise segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. The growing IT services industry, the rising number of startups, and the increasing preference for WLA solutions among small and medium enterprises in emerging economies, such as Asia and Latin America, are expected to drive the growth of the segment

  • The telecom and IT segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the continued development of new business models, network platforms, and capabilities to harness the Internet of Things. The potential capabilities of 5G wireless technologies coupled with the rapidly-evolving customer needs are also expected to boost the growth of the segment over the forecast period

  • Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market owing to the digital initiatives being pursued and the automation capabilities being developed by enterprises in the region. The initiatives being pursued by multinational companies, such as IBM, to set up cloud computing centers in South Korea, China, India, and Vietnam, also bodes well for the growth of the regional market

Read 109 page research report with ToC on "Workload Scheduling & Automation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Deployment (Cloud, On Premise), By Enterprise Size, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/workload-scheduling-automation-market

Workload scheduling and automation can potentially help enterprises reduce manual errors, improve the execution of batch tasks, and optimizing storage and job scheduling. Workload scheduling and automation solutions can also increase the overall efficiency and IT productivity of the organizations that are serving the business needs of their customers. However, the additional expenditure incurred by organizations on the installation and maintenance of workload scheduling and automation solutions is expected to restrain the growth of the market. On the other hand, the adoption of the Operational Expenditure (OPEX) model of Software as a Service (SaaS) as an alternative to OPEX as a software platform is expected to open new growth opportunities in the market.

Prominent vendors, such as Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, and IBM Corporation, play a crucial role in guiding clients through their digital transformation journey amid the growing preference for cloud computing and pervasive network access and the increasing number of tech-savvy users and trading partners. Moreover, advances in the latest technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), are allowing vendors to enhance their Workload Automation (WLA) tools to ensure improved operational and managerial processes, integration capabilities, and overall customer experience. However, factors such as the high costs associated with the management and implementation of these tools are the factors expected to challenge the growth of the market. The market is also expected to confront a temporary period of sluggish growth owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grand View Research has segmented the global workload scheduling and automation market based on deployment, enterprise size, end-use, and region:

  • Workload Scheduling & Automation Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

  • Workload Scheduling & Automation Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

  • Workload Scheduling & Automation End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

  • Workload Scheduling & Automation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

List of Key Players of Workload Scheduling & Automation Market

  • ASG Technologies Group, Inc.

  • BMC Software, Inc.

  • CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc.)

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.

  • HCL Technologies Limited

  • Hitachi Vantara Corporation.

  • IBM Corporation

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Stonebranch Inc.

  • VMWare Inc.

