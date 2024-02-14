Workman Middle, Holm Elementary briefly placed on "hold" status

Washington High School, Workman Middle School and Holm Elementary School were placed in a brief, precautionary state of elevated security due to law enforcement activity in the area, according to a notification sent to parents shortly after noon on Wednesday.

According to the notification, students and staff are asked to remain in their classrooms during the short duration of the hold status.

Mike Wood, a spokesman for the Pensacola Police Department, said an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area and the individual fled the traffic stop on foot.

Police have since given the all clear and the schools are resuming normal operations.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Workman Middle, Holm Elementary briefly placed on lockdown