Workplace pensions: 17,000 more Britons to be brought into government scheme

The new workplace pensions update means that more Britons can save for retirement. Photo: Getty Images

17,000 more workers will be able to enter a workplace pension saving scheme following the government's decision to freeze the earnings threshold.

The government confirmed on Tuesday that it will keep the current threshold for auto-enrolment at £10,000 for 2022/23.

This means that even more people on lower incomes can now save up for their retirement while they work, which includes many more women who tend to earn less.

It’s possible that around seven in 10 new participants could be women.

Helen Morrissey, senior pensions and retirement analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown (HL.L) said: “Freezing these limits will certainly boost the number of people saving into a pension through auto-enrolment.

“Estimated figures say 17,000 people could be brought into workplace pensions, many of whom will be women who have previously not earned enough to be included.

“Helping them build a better financial future for themselves is a huge positive and can help them weather future financial storms such as the one we are currently facing as the cost of living is squeezed.”

Workplace pensions have given millions of Brits a leg up in kick starting their pension savings. Photo: Getty

However, there is pressure on the government to do more to support people who earn less than £10,000, or those who have multiple sources of income each of which are below £10,000.

Becky O’Connor, head of pensions and savings at Interactive Investor, said: “While pressure remains on the Government to reduce the threshold to help people on low incomes build up retirement savings, there is also a need to balance this against day-to-day income needs now.

“Rises in the cost of living would make it hard to justify reducing the threshold currently and prioritising saving for the future rather than eating and heating now.

“At the same time, there are instances where people might have multiple sources of income, all below £10,000, so can afford to put some money into workplace pensions, but are not currently doing so.”

She added: “The government needs to consider ways of reaching people who can afford to make pension contributions and are not doing so because they do not currently reach the threshold for auto enrolment.”

Millions of workers are bracing themselves for a 54% hike in energy bills from April, as well as the record high level of inflation which is expected to peak at 7.25% in April.

The Department for Work & Pensions has defended its decision, however.

It said the scheme “reflects the key balance that needs to be struck between affordability for employers and individuals and the policy objective of giving those who are most able to save the opportunity to accrue a meaningful level of savings with which to use for their retirement”.

It also highlighted the need for stability due to the challenging economic circumstances arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and while it “continues to learn from the increases in minimum contribution rates in April 2018 and April 2019”.

