Workplace shooting victim identified

Aug. 5—KERNERSVILLE — A 34-year-old man from Winston-Salem was named Thursday as the person who was fatally shot at his workplace Tuesday night, and investigators said it happened during an altercation with a fellow employee.

Erik Bailey was shot about 11:15 p.m. at the Clarios car battery manufacturing facility in the 2700 block of Powering Progress Drive, which is near Salem Parkway, formerly known as Interstate 40 Business, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office did not release the name of the employee who shot Bailey or any other information about the shooting.

The sheriff's office also didn't indicate whether anyone had been arrested but said investigators are working with the Forsyth County District Attorney, a step that often indicates that prosecutors must determine whether the circumstances of an incident warrant charges being filed or what the severity of any charges should be.