The Workshop Brewing Company returns to pub fare menu

Jan. 6—TRAVERSE CITY — The Workshop Brewing Company has transitioned back to its own menu after a couple years of hosting small eateries in its incubator kitchen program.

Most recently, Pizza Parliament served pies and breadsticks from that space. Before that, Archie's Food Truck offered macaroni and cheese, lettuce wraps and more.

Brewery owner Pete Kirkwood said they are proud that they were able to help small businesses grow, but this year, they wanted to return to operating their own kitchen.

"We want to serve our customers in a comfortable way," he said.

Kirkwood said guests can find pub fare on their menu alongside their usual beers.

"We were getting a lot of people nostalgic about our pre-COVID menu," Kirkwood said. "This menu is a little bit of a throwback."

Popular items that people may remember include a smoked meat sandwich — with a choice of chicken, pulled pork or jackfruit — and the spent grain pretzels, which Kirkwood said are made with grain used in the brewing process.

General Manager Kaydee Swanson said jackfruit is a good option to have for the vegetarian community. The pretzels and salads are some of her other favorites.

"Our menu is not very big, but I like everything on it," Swanson said. "It's the same old Workshop that everyone knows and loves, but with a twist."

Kirkwood said the "very approachable" menu includes a few salads, smoked wings, a smoked sandwich and a variety of sides — from cowboy caviar to balsamic brussels sprouts. Cowboy caviar, Kirkwood said, is made with black-eyed peas, corn, bell peppers and onion.

He said the menu may look simple but they added some twists like the Texas Twinkies — jalapenos stuffed with cheese, wrapped in bacon and topped with barbecue sauce.

The new menu also includes a kids' section.

In addition, the brewery will mark one year at Kingsley Local Brewing in March. Kirkwood said they have hosted food trucks there and plan to do so again, most likely starting in the spring.

The Workshop Brewing Company is open from noon to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and Sundays and noon to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. For more information and the full menu, visit traversecityworkshop.com or find the brewery on Facebook.