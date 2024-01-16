Workshops to be launched for small business growth

The "#GrowMySME" sessions will be delivered by Guernsey Chamber of Commerce

Workshops teaching small businesses how to grow are being launched this month.

The "#GrowMySME" sessions from Guernsey Chamber of Commerce are designed to "enhance the knowledge and skills of the local business community".

The sessions will be delivered by local chamber members and are tailored to the "specific needs and challenges" faced by people working on the island.

The first workshop in the series begins on Tuesday 23 January with 'How to Harness Social Media'.

In the first three months of 2024 the workshops will be focused on marketing and sales, covering topics such as social media, brand-building and generating new customer leads.

Future sessions will offer a "well-rounded education" to help people understand the different aspects of running a successful small business.

Alice Gill, executive director at Guernsey Chamber, said the sessions were designed to "propel businesses forward".

She said: "We understand the unique challenges that small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) face in Guernsey, and #GrowMySME aims to address these challenges head-on.

"By focusing on key themes such as marketing and sales, leadership, and technology, we aim to empower local business owners with the tools and knowledge needed."

