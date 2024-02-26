Worksop: 'Unchanged' 1920s home reopens after winter clean

A historic house in Nottinghamshire that has been left "virtually unchanged" since 1923 will reopen after a conservation clean.

Mr Straw's House, a National Trust property located in a private cul-de-sac in Worksop, will open again to visitors on 7 March.

The property has been closed over the winter for a deep clean to help preserve the items and décor inside.

Owned by a family of grocers, the home was acquired by the trust in 1990.

The property is a preserved 1920s period home of the Straw family, who purchased the home in 1923.

More than 30,000 treasured possessions and ordinary domestic items can still be seen "virtually untouched", where their owners left them, said the National Trust.

The property is open on Thursdays and Friday throughout the spring, summer and autumn.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2210.