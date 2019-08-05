Will Workspace Group plc's (LON:WKP) Earnings Grow In The Next Couple Of Years?

Workspace Group plc's (LON:WKP) most recent earnings announcement in June 2019 suggested that the company faced a immense headwind with earnings deteriorating by -20%. Below, I've laid out key numbers on how market analysts perceive Workspace Group's earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks brighter. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Market analysts' prospects for the upcoming year seems positive, with earnings increasing by a robust 21%. However, the following year seems to show a complete contrast, with earnings reducing by -15%. This volatility continues into the final year of forecast, with earnings arriving at UK£130m.

Although it’s useful to understand the growth year by year relative to today’s level, it may be more insightful to determine the rate at which the earnings are rising or falling on average every year. The advantage of this method is that we can get a bigger picture of the direction of Workspace Group's earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, fluctuate up and down. To compute this rate, I've appended a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 2.3%. This means that, we can assume Workspace Group will grow its earnings by 2.3% every year for the next few years.

For Workspace Group, I've put together three relevant aspects you should further examine:

