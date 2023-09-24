World’s 2nd biggest tourist trap is in New England, says new study

Bryan Lambert
·1 min read
0

Not all tourist traps are made equal.

USA Today recently compiled a list of the Top 100 Tourist Traps worldwide by analyzing millions of Google reviews and tallying when terms like “tourist trap”, “overrated” or “expensive” were mentioned.

The Salem Witch Museum ranked 2nd after over 100 reviewers of 10,939 called it a tourist trap.

The museum has educated visitors by transporting them to the 1600′s, giving them a firsthand look at the horrors of the Salem Witch Hunt and its background. ever since its opening in 1972.

The Salem Witch Museum is open year-round from 10am to 5pm, with extended hours in October.

The full Top 10 is as follows:

City/State/ Country

1. Four Corners Monument

Arizona/New Mexico/ Utah/ Colorado

2. Salem Witch Museum

Massachusetts

3. Calico Ghost Town

California

4. Crazy Horse Memorial

South Dakota

5. International UFO Museum and Research Center

New Mexico

6. Blue Lagoon

Iceland

7. Voodoo Doughnut

Oregon

8. Capilano Suspension Bridge

Canada

9. Penang Hill

Malaysia

10. Pike Place Market

Washington

