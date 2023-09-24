World’s 2nd biggest tourist trap is in New England, says new study
Not all tourist traps are made equal.
USA Today recently compiled a list of the Top 100 Tourist Traps worldwide by analyzing millions of Google reviews and tallying when terms like “tourist trap”, “overrated” or “expensive” were mentioned.
The Salem Witch Museum ranked 2nd after over 100 reviewers of 10,939 called it a tourist trap.
The museum has educated visitors by transporting them to the 1600′s, giving them a firsthand look at the horrors of the Salem Witch Hunt and its background. ever since its opening in 1972.
The Salem Witch Museum is open year-round from 10am to 5pm, with extended hours in October.
The full Top 10 is as follows:
City/State/ Country
1. Four Corners Monument
Arizona/New Mexico/ Utah/ Colorado
2. Salem Witch Museum
Massachusetts
3. Calico Ghost Town
California
4. Crazy Horse Memorial
South Dakota
5. International UFO Museum and Research Center
New Mexico
6. Blue Lagoon
Iceland
7. Voodoo Doughnut
Oregon
8. Capilano Suspension Bridge
Canada
9. Penang Hill
Malaysia
10. Pike Place Market
Washington
