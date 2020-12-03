World $350+ Billion Cannabis Cultivation (Hemp, Marijuana) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis to 2027

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Cultivation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Biomass (Hemp, Marijuana), by Application (Medical Consumption, Recreational Consumption), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cannabis cultivation market size is expected to reach USD 358.8 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2020 to 2027.



Growing legalization and adoption of cannabis for the treatment of chronic diseases is positively impacting the market growth. Furthermore, the liberalization of laws related to hemp and marijuana by various countries is further bolstering revenue growth over the forecast period.



Based on biomass, the hemp segment dominated the market in 2019. Factors contributing to increase in demand include increasing adoption of hemp and derived products and its growing acceptance among the users due to its low THC content. It is mainly used by people who intend to reap the medical benefits of the plant without getting intoxicated. In addition, positive government reforms regarding the utilization of hemp in many countries is further propelling the market growth.



In 2019, the industrial consumption segment accounted for the highest revenue share. This growth is attributed to the growing application of marijuana and hemp in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, personal care and cosmetics, nutraceuticals, and food and beverages. In addition, the growing usage of cannabis and its derivatives as raw material by companies to produce their products is further fueling the growth. For instance, CBD oil and tinctures obtained from the plant are used by pharmaceutical companies for the production of cannabis-infused drugs. Hence, its consumption for various applications boosts the overall growth of the market.



The Asia Pacific dominated the market with a revenue share of 41.2% in 2019 owing to the presence of the largest cultivation markets in the region such as China, South Korea, India, and Australia. Furthermore, favorable climatic conditions, increasing awareness about the plant and its medical benefits, and growing patient pool eligible for medical marijuana treatments are the other factors boosting the growth of the market in the region.



Cannabis Cultivation Market Report Highlights

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Global Cannabis Cultivation Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospects Mapping

3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1 Growing legalization of cannabis in various countries

3.2.1.2 Increasing demand of cannabis driving cannabis cultivation across the globe

3.2.1.3 Growing legalization of medical cannabis in various countries

3.2.2 Market Restraints Analysis

3.2.2.1 Legalization of medical cannabis only for selected indications

3.2.2.2 Supply shortage of medical cannabis in various countries

3.2.3 Market Challenges

3.2.3.1 Illicit cananbis trade

3.2.3.2 The widening demand and supply gap

3.3 Global Cannabis Cultivation Regulatory Scenario, by country

3.3.1 The U.S.

3.3.1.1 Overview

3.3.1.2 Cultivation

3.3.1.3 Regulatory Bodies Involved

3.3.2 Canada

3.3.3 The U.K.

3.3.4 Germany

3.3.5 Italy

3.3.6 The Netherlands

3.3.7 Czech Republic

3.3.8 Croatia

3.3.9 Switzerland

3.3.10 France

3.3.11 Spain

3.3.12 Australia

3.3.13 New Zealand

3.3.14 Thailand

3.3.15 Japan

3.3.16 South Korea

3.3.17 China

3.3.18 India

3.3.19 Colombia

3.3.20 Mexico

3.3.21 Uruguay

3.3.22 Chile

3.3.23 Israel

3.3.24 South Africa

3.4 Global Cannabis Cultivation Market - PESTLE Analysis

3.5 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6 Opportunity Analysis (2016-2020-2027)

3.7 Producer/Cultivator Selling Price Analysis, 2019 and Future Trends



Chapter 4 Cannabis Cultivation Market: Biomass Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Cannabis Cultivation Market: Biomass Movement Analysis

4.2 Cannabis Cultivation Market: Biomass Analysis

4.2.1 Hemp

4.2.1.1 Hemp Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.2.2 Marijuana



Chapter 5 Cannabis Cultivation Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Cannabis Cultivation Market: Application Movement Analysis

5.2 Cannabis Cultivation Market: Application Analysis

5.2.1 Recreational Consumption

5.2.1.1 Recreational Consumption Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.2.2 Medical Consumption

5.2.3 Industrial Consumption



Chapter 6 Cannabis Cultivation Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Biomass Type & Application

6.1 Global Cannabis Cultivation Market Share, By Region, 2019 & 2027



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Company overview

7.2 Strategic Initiatives

7.3 Financial performance



Pacific Cannabis Growers, Inc.

Atlas Growers

Canntrust Holdings, Inc.

The Hydropothecary Corporation

Better Holdings

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aphria, Inc.

Aurora Cannabis

Tilray

Organigram Holdings Inc.

The Cronos Group

