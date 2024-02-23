What in the World: Academic WorldQuest tests students' grasp of international affairs

Feb. 23—TRAVERSE CITY — Some 95 students and International Affairs Forum members from seven area high schools gathered Thursday at Northwestern Michigan College to compete in the 11th annual Academic WorldQuest.

For the second year in a row, Traverse City Central High School's "Quiz Pro Quo" team won.

Teams of four students answered 100 questions covering 10 different topics that tested their knowledge of global affairs — including current international politics, geography, global economics, history and world cultures.

With the win, team members Nate Brewer, Madeline George, Jackson Price, and Ava Shotwell will go to Washington, D.C., in April to compete in the Carlos Malú Alvarez Academic WorldQuest National Competition hosted by the World Affairs Councils of America.

Alex Tank, IAF director at NMC, said the event is member-supported, and made possible by IAF members, individual donors, and dedicated volunteers. Donor contributions cover expenses for the winning team to travel to Washington for the competition.

"We're grateful to have so much support from our members," Tank said. "It's because of them that we can cover expenses to send the kids down to Washington, D.C., on the national stage."

Zoe Macaluso is a senior at Elk Rapids High School. Her team, "Academic Weapons," placed fifth this year.

They had a lot of fun, and learned a lot, she said. "The experience humbles you. I think it shows you that, no matter how much you know,...you don't know everything. So you have to be willing to listen to all sorts of views and perspectives."

Macaluso has been involved in foreign affairs education since she was young. Her older sister, Emma, won the competition with her team in 2022. "It all started because our dad is a history teacher. We started paying more and more attention to current affairs, and watching the news."

That led her to an interest in politics. Her intent is to pursue a major in political science — whether she follows in her sister's footsteps at the University of Michigan or elsewhere.

"I just like knowing what's going on in the world," she said. "A lot of people my age think that it's easier to be ignorant, but I believe that it's important to stay informed, and make decisions that benefit other people — not just you."

Some students may be afraid to get involved in global affairs because it can be overwhelming, she said, but the International Affairs Forum is a good way to start.

It's the largest national non-partisan network of nearly 100 councils in 40 states. It also is a member-supported program of NMC.

The IAF/NMC page states that the organization is "dedicated to educating and engaging Americans on the critical issues of our times."

In addition to Traverse City Central and Elk Rapids, other schools participating this year included: Grand Traverse Academy, Interlochen Arts Academy, Traverse City St. Francis, Traverse City West and Leland Public high schools.