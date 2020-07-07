World AI Show - Jakarta 2020 organized by Trescon, to gather the most influential voices in artificial intelligence this July

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Having hosted multiple high-level conferences across the world, World AI Show, organized by Trescon, has established itself as the world's biggest and most-elite AI show series.

While it has proven itself as the quintessential AI event, WAIS has a reputation of getting global AI experts, investors and AI-based solution providers all under one roof - consistently, year-after-year.

Due to the ongoing circumstances worldwide regarding COVID-19 and the constant uncertainty surrounding many things, Trescon, organizer of World AI Show has announced the virtual edition of World AI Show - Jakarta 2020. The summit will host global AI thought leaders who will be taking the centre stage. The virtual conference is taking place on 9 July 2020.

"Virtual events are an excellent opportunity for everyone in the industry to come together during these difficult times. Affordable and intelligent AI solutions & strategies are the need of the hour," says Mohammed Saleem, CEO & Founder of Trescon.

All the benefits of a physical conference and more…

Supported by the KEMKOMINFO (Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, Government of Indonesia) and Jakarta Smart City, World AI Show will feature expert keynotes, private networking sessions, secure audio-visual meetings, investor connects & private meetings designed specifically to help meaningful interactions.

The conference will use state-of-the-art technology to ensure sponsors are able to quickly chat and connect with potential investors and clients. Attendees will be able to communicate instantly with solution providers, download brochures and discuss proposals and projects via secure audio-visual chat rooms.

Indonesia's Biggest Confluence of Tech, Partnerships and Go-to-market Strategies

Eager to keep the momentum from its previous editions, World AI Show has put together a speaker line up like no other, giving attendees the opportunity to hear directly from government dignitaries like Dr Ir Hannan Riza, President, Agency for the Assessment and Application of Technology (BPPT) Government, Indonesia, Setaji, West Java ICT Agency, Jakarta Provincial Government, Indonesia, Dr Nyoman Adhiarna, Director of Digital Economy, Ministry of Communications & Information Technology (KEMKOMINFO) Indonesia and more.

World AI Show will also feature Yangqing Jia, Vice President of Alibaba Group, Senior Fellow of the Computing Platform BU, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, USA who will be talking about "What AI means from an organization perspective".

Other experts in the line-up include Dr Lukas, Co-founder and Chairperson, Indonesia AI Society, Indonesia, Juan Intan Kanggrawan, Head of Data Analytics, Jakarta Smart City, Indonesia, Sutowo Wong, Director, Analytics and information management, Ministry of Health, Singapore, Jay Jenkins, Head of Specialist Engineering - Southeast Asia, Google, Singapore, Syafri Bahar, VP Data Science, Gojek Indonesia and more.

World AI Show - Jakarta 2020 is officially sponsored by Lead Sponsor - Alibaba Cloud, Platinum Sponsor - Darktrace and Silver Sponsor - Intetics.

Founded in 2009, Alibaba Cloud is a global leader in cloud computing and artificial intelligence, providing services to thousands of enterprises, developers, and governments organizations in more than 200 countries and regions. In January 2017, Alibaba Cloud became the official cloud services partner of the Olympics.