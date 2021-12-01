On World Aids Day a look at the fight against the disease that emerged 40 years ago

Reuters

Ecuador will impose entry restrictions on travelers flying from or via a number of African countries and will request vaccine certificates from those arriving from other countries due to the new Omicron strain of coronavirus, President Guillermo Lasso said on Monday. With the announcement Ecuador joins other countries across the globe in restricting travel in response to the Omicron strain, which carries a very high risk of increased infection, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). "For all of us in Ecuador this variant should be seen as a wake-up call to make a greater effort against the pandemic," Lasso said in a televised broadcast where he called on citizens to get vaccinated.