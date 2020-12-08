World Antiviral Therapeutics Technologies, Markets & Companies Report 2020 with a Chapter Dedicated to COVID-19

Research and Markets

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antiviral Therapeutics - Technologies, Markets & Companies" report from Jain PharmaBiotech has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report reviews the current state-of-art of antiviral approaches including vaccines, pharmaceuticals and innovative technologies for delivery of therapeutics.

The introduction starts with a practical classification of viral diseases according to their commercial importance. Various antiviral approaches are described including pharmaceuticals and molecular biological therapies such as gene therapy and RNA interference (RNAi) as well as vaccines for virus infections. Expert opinion is given about the current problems and needs in antiviral therapy. SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) analysis of antiviral approaches is presented against the background of concept of an ideal antiviral agent.

A novel feature of this report is the use of nanotechnology in virology and its potential for antiviral therapeutics. Interaction of nanoparticles with viruses are described. NanoViricides are polymeric micelles, which act as nanomedicines to destroy viruses. Various methods for local as well as systemic delivery of antiviral agents and vaccines are described. Nanobiotechnology plays an important role in improving delivery of antivirals. Advantages and limitations of delivery of gene-based, antisense and RNAi antiviral therapeutics are discussed.

Anti-influenza measures applicable to human as well as avian forms are described including the recent epidemic of swine flu. Resistance can develop against neuraminidase inhibitors although it is less than that with adamantanes. Considering these problems, there is need for a more effective agent. Investigations into alternative anti-influenza target will probably expand in the coming years. These include the development of mechanisms to inhibit fusion between the virus envelope and the cell membrane.

After a discussion of current therapies of AIDS/HIV and their limitations, new strategies in development of antiviral agents are described. Drug resistance and toxicities are emerging as major treatment challenges. Based on a review of technologies and drugs in development, it can be stated that there are good prospects are of finding a cure for HIV/AIDS in the next decade.

Hepatitis viruses are described with focus on hepatitis C virus (HCV) and hepatitis B virus (HBV). Despite the presence of numerous drug candidates in the anti-HCV pipeline, and the commitment of major R&D resources by many pharmaceutical companies, it might still take several years for any new anti-HCV drugs to reach the market. Although many companies are focusing their efforts on developing viral inhibitors, cellular targets in the host are beginning to emerge as attractive possibilities because they might enable the development of broad-spectrum antiviral drugs with less chance for developing viral resistance.

Various commercially important viruses include herpes simplex (HSV) and human papilloma virus (HPV). There a number of treatments but HSV is not destroyed completely and remains dormant and activates from time to time to cause various clinical manifestations. There is discussion about the role of HPV in cervical cancer and vaccines available now seem to be adequate in preventing HSV-induced cervical cancer. There is no effective vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) although monoclonal antibody (MAb) treatment is useful for prophylaxis and reducing the clinical manifestations. There is a need for an agent to eliminate this virus.

Various viruses that either occur in epidemics or in tropics and some naturally emerging infectious diseases are described, e.g. viral hemorrhagic fevers such as dengue and West Nile virus infection. These are a constant threat and impossible to anticipate. Some of these lack antiviral agents or vaccines for prevention. Although these include some of the most serious viral disorders, the development of antiviral agents for these is not commercially attractive. Current research and approaches to these virus infections, particularly the current pandemic of COVID-19, are discussed. There are over 110 drugs and vaccine candidates in development.

Markets for antivirals are considered according to viruses and diseases caused by them and also according to management approaches: antiviral drugs, vaccines, MAbs and innovative approaches that include immunological and use of other technologies such as gene therapy, antisense, RNAi and nanobiotechnology. Antiviral markets are estimated starting with 2019 with projections up to the year 2029.

Profiles of 195 companies that are involved in developing various technologies and products are profiled and with 179 collaborations. These include major pharmaceutical companies (12), Biopharmaceutical companies with antiviral products (87), Antiviral drug companies (26) as well as viral vaccine companies (71). The report is supplemented with 57 tables, 17 figures and 550 references from the literature.

COVID-19 Focus

  • Introduction

  • SARS

  • Therapeutic approaches to SARS

  • MAbs for SARS 305

  • siRNA treatment of SARS

  • Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus

  • Development of therapeutics for MERS-CoV

  • MERS vaccines

  • Future directions for management of MERS

  • Coronavirus China 2019

  • Introduction and epidemiology

  • Genomics of coronaviruses

  • Genetic susceptibility for severity of COVID-19

  • Risk factors that increase morbidity and mortality in COVID-19

  • Molecular diagnosis of COVID-19

  • Serological assay for detection of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies

  • Pathogenesis of COVID-19

  • Strategies for developing therapies for COVID-19

  • Antivirals for COVID-19

  • Clinical trials of COVI-19 therapies

  • Dexamethasone

  • Hydroxychloroquine

  • Favipiravir

  • Remdesivir

  • Monoclonal antibodies

  • Management of cytokine release syndrome in COVID-19

  • Role of IL-6 in CRS

  • Tocilizumab

  • Management of hypoxia in COVID-19

  • Hyperbaric oxygen in COVID-19

  • Discovery and development of new therapies for COVID-19

  • Cell therapy for COVID-19

  • Exosomes derived from bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells

  • Gene editing with for COVID-19 by RNA-targeting CRISPR systems

  • Nanosponges for COVID-19

  • Role of vitamin D sufficiency in reducing COVID-19 mortality

  • Vaccines and immunotherapies for COVID-19

  • Passive antibodies for immune therapy of COVID-19 325

  • mRNA vaccines for COVID-19

  • Adenoviral vectors carrying gene for COVID-19 spike protein

  • Oral COVID-19 vaccine

  • Other vaccines for COVID-19

  • WHO guidelines for clinical trials of vaccines for COVID-19

  • Pitfalls in developing vaccines for COVID-19

  • Personalized vaccines for COVID-19

  • Personalized approach to passive antibody therapy for COVID-19

  • Future of tackling with coronaviruses

Key Topics Covered:

Part I: Technologies & Products

Executive Summary

1. Introduction to Virology

2. Antiviral Approaches

3. Vaccines for Virus Infections

4. Role of Nanotechnology in Developing Antiviral Agents

5. Delivery of Antivirals

6. Competitive Assessment of Antiviral Approaches

7. Influenza Viruses

8. AIDS/HIV

9. Hepatitis Viruses

10. Miscellaneous Commercially Important Virus Infections

11. Viruses with High Impact but Low Commercial Significance

12. Human coronaviruses

Part II: Markets & Companies

13. Markets for Antivirals

14. Companies

15. References

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1cwqkc

Source: Jain PharmaBiotech

