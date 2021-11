Reuters

VIENNA (Reuters) -Austria is placing millions of people not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus in lockdown as of Monday to deal with a surge in infections to record levels and the growing strain on intensive-care units, the government said on Sunday. Austria has one of the continent's highest infection rates, with a seven-day incidence https://covid19-dashboard.ages.at/?l=en of 815 per 100,000 people. Austria is the first European country to reinstate the same restrictions on daily movements that applied during national lockdowns before vaccines were rolled out, though this time they only affect a minority of the population.