World Bank considers releasing humanitarian aid for Afghanistan
The UN World Food Programme distributes cash in the Afghan capital to about 3,000 families severely hit by the country's growing humanitarian crisis since the Taliban seized power
The UN World Food Programme distributes cash in the Afghan capital to about 3,000 families severely hit by the country's growing humanitarian crisis since the Taliban seized power
"For the Intelligence Community, the Trump transition was far and away the most difficult in its historical experience with briefing new presidents," a new CIA report said
MANILA (Reuters) -Philippines leader Rodrigo Duterte's preferred successor, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, announced on Tuesday he was dropping out of the presidential race, leaving the administration without a candidate in next year's polls. Go, Duterte's long-time aide, had recently hinted he may pull out of the presidential contest and said the president respected his decision. "I and President Duterte are ready to support whoever will truly serve and can continue and protect Duterte's legacy towards a more comfortable and safe and prosperous life for our children," Go said in a speech streamed on Facebook.
Newsweek's deputy opinion editor Batya Ungar-Sargon argued that Anthony Fauci's conduct has become too politicized for his position, following a recent interview in which President Biden's chief medical adviser said attacking him was akin to attacking science,."It's just so funny because Fauci - what he actually represents is an extremely arrogant and highly politicized elite that has been pushing its own interest as absolute truth, as science...
"The only reason I'm going is because I don't want to go to jail," Ali Alexander said in a Telegram message Saturday night.
Cohen said he had supplied "thousands and thousands" of documents to the prosecutors and that other witnesses have been roped into the investigation.
Rep. Nancy Mace touted natural immunity on one network but called herself a "proponent of vaccination" on another the very same day
There’s no way Joe Biden could govern in a manner that would satisfy most Americans – there’s too much disagreement about our values and goals.
"Anti-Muslim bigotry has no place in Congress," Omar said after calling on House leadership to take action against Boebert.
A picture circulating on Facebook purports to show a campaign banner displayed on a highway supporting Philippine presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. However, the image is doctored. The reference to Marcos Jr was digitally inserted onto a photo of a banner that originally showed a message criticising an anti-terror bill.The image, which was shared on Facebook on November 20, appears to show a banner that reads: "GOODBYE DUTERTE! WELCOME BONGBONG MARCOS!"Ferdinand "Bongbong" Ma
Republican Greg Abbott is trying to appeal to Hispanic voters by claiming Beto O’Rourke is appropriating their culture ‘In a border town like El Paso, no one ever made an issue of a gringo using the nickname for the Spanish name Roberto.’ Photograph: Veronica Cardenas/Reuters Within hours of former congressman Beto O’Rourke announcing his intent to run for governor of Texas against incumbent Greg Abbott, the Republican party apparatus began tweeting about “Robert Francis O’Rourke.” It harkened b
Millions of Americans are expected to receive stimulus payments around Christmastime by way of their local state governments. Some states issue their own stimulus checks, and others are even providing...
President Biden's Transportation secretary sends his employees regular notes that offer a glimpse into what he's like as a boss.
GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson insisted that the highly transmissible variant is just a trick to "push" midterm mail-in ballots.
"What happened on Jan. 6, senator?” Fauci said, responding to Republican lawmakers' latest attack against him.
A Miss Universe contestant has tested positive for COVID-19 on her arrival in Israel ahead of next month's competition, The Jerusalem Post reported.However, it is unclear is the unnamed contestant tested positive for the omicron variant of the virus that has raised alarms around the world and led to the reinstatement of travel restrictions in many countries.Israel, for example, announced on Saturday that it was closing its borders.The contestant...
Wood now says that "Stop the Steal," a movement driven by a network of Trump supporters, is actually a campaign by the "deep state."
The mariners had been adrift in the Gulf of Oman for more than a week, according to the Navy.
The Trump International Hotel is the third-tallest building in the nation's capital
Gov. Doug Ducey would use money meant to lessen the spread of COVID-19 in a way that makes schoolchildren (and others) more vulnerable.
“We have degraded" in Congress to a "level of hate I’ve never felt before," said the New York lawmaker.