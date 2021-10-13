World Bank: Focus on developing countries' debt
The World Bank says countries need to do more to take the financial burdens off developing countries as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to put pressure on fiscal systems. (Oct. 13)
Millions of retirees on Social Security will get a 5.9% boost in benefits for 2022. The biggest cost-of-living adjustment in 39 years follows a burst in inflation as the economy struggles to shake off the drag of the coronavirus pandemic. The COLA, as it's commonly called, amounts to $92 a month for the average retired worker, according to estimates released Wednesday by the Social Security Administration.
A record number of U.S. workers quit in August, potentially signaling more trouble ahead for businesses already struggling to fill some 10 million open jobs.
China’s economic woes could get worse. The Wall Street Journal reports that President Xi Jinping is increasing scrutiny of the ties between the country’s state-owned banks and private firms. Authorities are beginning inspection of 25 financial institutions at the core of the economy, according to the newspaper, citing people with knowledge of the plan.
Guinea's strongman Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, who seized power last month, has sacked 44 generals and admirals in an apparent purge of the military top brass.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear a California Republican club's challenge to a private organization's cancellation of a 2017 event at a city-owned property in Pasadena that was to have featured a conservative lawyer later aligned with former President Donald Trump. The justices turned away the Pasadena Republican Club's appeal of a lower court ruling that found that the cancellation of attorney John Eastman's planned appearance did not violate the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment, which bars government discrimination on free speech or religious grounds.
A petition for a stimulus check just for seniors has been put out by the Senior Citizens League aimed to help social security recipients. The group's president wrote to Congress trying to get an...
It’s a risky move by President Joe Biden that could come back to haunt him — and future presidents — in the hyperpartisan world of Washington politics. Democrat Biden has agreed to a request from Congress seeking sensitive information on the actions of his predecessor Donald Trump and his aides during the Jan. 6 insurrection, though the former president claims the information is guarded by executive privilege. The move by Biden isn't the final word; Republican Trump says he will challenge the requests and a lengthy legal battle is likely to ensue over the information.
Facing intractable opposition from party centrists, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats will have to “make tighter decisions” on a massive social welfare spending package that is stalled in Congress.
