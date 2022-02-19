World Bank prepares $350M to allocate to Ukraine

The World Bank on Saturday said it was preparing a $350 million disbursement to Ukraine to be considered by the group's board by the end of March, Reuters reports.

Driving the news: The disbursement would be part of a plan for short- and long-term financing, World Bank President David Malpass said in a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, per Reuters.

The World Bank package would also include further budget support, per Reuters.

The World Bank did not immediately respond to Axios' requests for comment.

State of play: The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund earlier this week announced that they were relocating some staff from Ukraine amid rising concerns over a Russian invasion.

