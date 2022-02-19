World Bank prepares $350M to allocate to Ukraine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Erin Doherty
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • David Malpass
    American economist
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    6th President of Ukraine

The World Bank on Saturday said it was preparing a $350 million disbursement to Ukraine to be considered by the group's board by the end of March, Reuters reports.

Driving the news: The disbursement would be part of a plan for short- and long-term financing, World Bank President David Malpass said in a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, per Reuters.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • The World Bank package would also include further budget support, per Reuters.

  • The World Bank did not immediately respond to Axios' requests for comment.

State of play: The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund earlier this week announced that they were relocating some staff from Ukraine amid rising concerns over a Russian invasion.

Go deeper: Putin tests Russia's nuclear forces

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Olympics’ embrace of authoritarian regimes makes doping scandals inevitable

    The doping of a child skater after the Russians’ cynical anti-doping charade of recent years confirms that state-sponsored doping is now state policy.

  • Pelosi warns Putin of strong and swift sanctions

    U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said sanctions on Russia if they invaded Ukraine would be "strong" and "swift." (Feb. 19)

  • Russian-backed separatists declare full military mobilization

    Denis Pushilin, head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, said in a video statement that he had signed a decree on mobilization and called on men "able to hold a weapon in their hands" to come to military commissariats.

  • Harris discussed Ukraine and Iran with Israeli defense minister in Munich

    Vice President Kamala Harris met with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday evening local time, U.S. and Israeli officials told Axios.Why it matters: The meeting took place as the indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran in Vienna reached a critical juncture. The Israeli government is still attempting to influence the U.S. position but also wants to start talking about how to counter Iran in the region if a new deal is reached or if t

  • Analysis-U.S., allies united if Russia invades, at odds over other scenarios

    The United States and its allies have mapped out detailed plans for coordinated, severe sanctions if Russian troops physically invade Ukraine, but how they should respond to other kinds of aggressions is far from agreed, U.S. and European officials say. That ambiguity could slow the pushback Russian President Vladimir Putin will face if Russia repeats past tactics like identifiable cyberattacks, a disinformation campaign, or stepped-up support for pro-Russian separatists. Senior European diplomats, requesting anonymity, told Reuters there had been some planning for "a range of scenarios" and various contingencies, including the kind of cyberattack seen in Ukraine this week that has yet to be conclusively linked to Russia, but any coordinated response would require additional consultations.

  • No one injured and power will stay on after fire at city's largest electric plant

    A cooling tower for GRU electric plant that is the largest supplier of electricity for Gainesville Regional Utilities was destroyed by a fire on Thursday but no one was injured and there are no expected power outage

  • EU considers new measures against Belarus, withdrew some staff from Kyiv - sources

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union is considering new restrictive measures to close loopholes on existing sanctions against Belarus, EU officials and diplomats said, noting the bloc was also working on sanctions if Minsk participated in an invasion of Ukraine. The discussion comes amid concern in Western countries over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, which could include Russian troops stationed in Belarus. Amid the growing tensions, the EU last week told non-essential staff to relocate abroad from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, one EU diplomat said, while Ukraine is urging the EU to provide emergency support and military training.

  • Retired colonel gives Black community, Abilene marching orders for days ahead

    Karen Chambers grew up here and admires the change in her city over the years. But, she said Tuesday, the work the work of Claudie Royal is not done.

  • Did Texas’ decision to leave for the SEC impact the CFP decision?

    SEC expansion impacted the CFP's decision to remain at four teams.

  • Blinken accepts invite to meet with Russian counterpart

    The State Department announced on Thursday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accepted an invitation to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.Blinken proposed the meeting with Lavrov, and Russia gave dates for late next week, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said. The meeting will take place in Europe, "provided there is no further Russian invasion of Ukraine," Price said."If they do invade in the coming days, it will...

  • U.S. is discussing reinforcement of Baltic States - Lithuanian president

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told Baltic leaders that Washington is considering reinforcing their states militarily as the Ukraine-Russia crisis grows, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Friday. "We were told that yes, at this moment they are discussing the question of reinforcing the Baltic States, because the threats require an answer both within the NATO format, and from our ally United States," Nauseda said in a video statement from Munich. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will meet his Baltic counterparts in Vilnius on Saturday.

  • Russia Reaches Toward Ukraine and Knocks Into Wall Street

    The positive spin on this is that many stocks are being dumped without regard to their attractive valuations.

  • Lufthansa Group to halt flights to Odessa, Kyiv

    German-based Lufthansa Group will be halting flights to the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Odessa amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.Lufthansa said in a statement online that it would be suspending flights in and out of Kyiv between Monday and Feb. 28. "​​Lufthansa is constantly monitoring the situation and will decide on further flights at a later date," the company said.A spokesperson for Lufthansa told Reuters that flights...

  • State Department calls evacuations in Eastern Ukraine 'false flag operations,' warns of distractions

    The State Department on Friday condemned evacuation calls by the Russia-backed separatist groups in Eastern Ukraine as "false flag operations" that security officials have been warning against.

  • Earth science satellites provide intel on Russia and Ukraine

    Commercial satellite images have become ubiquitous in U.S. media as geopolitical tensions rise over a potential invasion of Ukraine.Why it matters: The images are showcasing the abilities of Earth observing satellites that are often marketed as climate intelligence platforms, but in reality are also used for less advertised national security purposes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMany satellite companies share their imagery wi

  • Last Afghan refugees leave NJ base after chaotic evacuation

    The last of thousands of Afghan refugees who awaited resettlement at eight U.S. military installations departed Saturday from a base in New Jersey, completing a journey that started with the chaotic evacuation from Kabul in August. With assistance from refugee resettlement organizations, Afghans evacuated after their country fell to the Taliban have been gradually leaving the military bases in recent months and starting new lives in communities throughout the United States. “It's a really important milestone in Operation Allies Welcome but I want to stress that this mission isn’t over,” said Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, one of nine national resettlement organizations that were part of the effort.

  • Putin orders nuclear weapons drills

    Putin orders nuclear weapons drills

  • SpaceX set for Monday Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral

    SpaceX is targeting this weekend for its next Florida launch, this time with another batch of the company's Starlink internet satellites.

  • Biden 'convinced' Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

    President Joe Biden says he's "convinced" that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to launch a further invasion in Ukraine, saying he has "reason to believe" it will occur in the "coming days" and includes an assault on Kyiv. (Feb. 18)

  • Lebanon needs to step up on reform, says Saudi foreign minister

    "Lebanon first needs to be actively saving itself ... We need a stronger signal from the Lebanese body politic that they are going to step up," Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said at the Munich Security Conference. Lebanon's ties to the Arab Gulf and particularly Saudi Arabia, formerly a major donor to Beirut, hit rock bottom last year over what the Saudi foreign minister said was the growing influence of Iran-allied Hezbollah in the country.