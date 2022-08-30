  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

World Bank President: 'Burden' of global inequality falls on advanced nations

Brian Cheung
·Anchor/Reporter
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • David Malpass
    American economist

World Bank Group President David Malpass said widening inequality is his biggest concern about the global economy, calling on advanced nations to do what they can to assist poorer countries as they grapple with high inflation.

Malpass pointed to global food prices, which has exacerbated hunger in impoverished nations.

The United Nations World Food Programme has said 345 million people are approaching starvation across more than 80 countries, a 25% increase from the start of the year.

“That does keep me up,” Malpass told Yahoo Finance on the sidelines of the Federal Reserve's recent conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. “We try to get countries to do better policies in the developing countries, but I think a huge amount of the burden has to be with the advanced economies.”

Malpass said advanced nations could help by producing more natural gas, a raw material for fertilizer production that supports food supply.

World Bank Group President David Malpass speaks with Yahoo Finance on the sidelines of the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole Economic Symposium on Aug. 26. Credit: Yahoo Finance
World Bank Group President David Malpass speaks with Yahoo Finance on the sidelines of the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole Economic Symposium on Aug. 26. Credit: Yahoo Finance

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to wreak havoc on energy markets, contributing to a rise in natural gas prices and a reduction in fertilizer output. That risks leaving impoverished nations, which may lack the ability to pay higher prices, with increased food insecurity.

Combined with harsher climate events like droughts and floods, Malpass said the World Bank hopes to work with poorer countries on improving infrastructure. “We want to have better food systems,” Malpass said.

The World Bank’s data shows that the cost of importing food is rising the fastest for the most indebted countries.

The World Bank says seven countries in particular are at risk of — or already experiencing — an overlapping food and debt crisis: Afghanistan, Eritrea, Mauritania, Somalia, Sudan, Tajikistan, and Yemen.
The World Bank says seven countries in particular are at risk of — or already experiencing — an overlapping food and debt crisis: Afghanistan, Eritrea, Mauritania, Somalia, Sudan, Tajikistan, and Yemen.

Building that infrastructure will require attracting capital, which Malpass said is another major issue. With higher interest rates coming from the Federal Reserve and other major central banks, funds are flowing out of poorer countries and into advanced nations able to absorb the impact of higher inflation and meet more expensive debt burdens.

At the Jackson Hole conference, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell made the message clear that more interest rate hikes are coming. The European Central Bank and the Bank of England, among other central banks, have sent similar signals.

Higher interest will put poorer countries, typically saddled with more expensive debt loads, in an even less advantageous position to finance policies to reverse food insecurity and poverty trends.

“The inequality comes from this allocation of capital to parts of the global economy that already have enough capital,” Malpass said.

The World Bank chief said advanced economies should work with poorer countries to restructure their debt amid this “unbalanced global system.”

Brian Cheung is a reporter covering the Fed, economics, and banking for Yahoo Finance. You can follow him on Twitter @bcheungz.

Click here for the latest economic news and economic indicators to help you in your investing decisions

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Some Faraday Future employees call for removal of Chairperson Sue Swenson - letter

    Several employees of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc have called on the electric-vehicle startup's board and shareholders to remove Executive Chairperson Susan Swenson, according to a letter seen by Reuters. Representatives for a group of about 140 employees alleged in the letter dated Aug. 23 that Swenson had organized attempts to "push the company into bankruptcy and restructuring". Swenson did not respond to requests for comment, while Faraday Future declined to comment.

  • AMLO’s Penny-Pinching Ways Are Paying Off in Bond Markets Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was pilloried for his stinginess at the outbreak of the pandemic. His unwillingness to dole out anything but the bare minimum of emergency aid left millions of Mexicans to sink deeper into poverty.Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestThere’s a New Recession Canar

  • How industry is depending on carbon capture technology for climate goals

    Norwegian carbon dioxide (CO2) storage company Northern Lights and its owners have agreed to store emissions captured at fertiliser-maker Yara's Dutch operation from 2025 in what they say is a commercial breakthrough for the business. The joint venture founded by oil firms Equinor, TotalEnergies and Shell plans to inject CO2 from industrial plants into rock formations beneath the North Sea ocean floor. Industries from cement to mining are creating plans to cap and cut their planet-warming emissions, and many depend on carbon capture.

  • Bostic Says Inflation Progress Could Allow Slowing of Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said slower inflation data could lead him to support dialing back interest rate increases from the 75 basis-point hikes the central bank enacted at its last two meetings.Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mi

  • Ryanair 'hopeful' of return to pre-COVID profit level this year

    Ryanair is hopeful but not certain of returning to pre-COVID profit levels of over 1 billion euros ($1 billion) this year as travelers trade down to low-cost services, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters on Tuesday. It is already certain that Ryanair will beat its pre-COVID peak of flying 149 million passengers in a year, with a forecast of 166.5 million for the current financial year. "In a very dark deep recession as we've had in the past, the total market may level out or decline slightly but more and more people will trade down to lower cost airlines like Ryanair," he said.

  • Recession Fears Shouldn’t Delay Rate Hikes, ECB’s Nagel Says

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Joachim Nagel said concerns over an economic contraction in the euro area shouldn’t derail increases in borrowing costs to counter record inflation. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysFed’s QT

  • Hungary must act to get EU COVID-19 funds, says Czech minister

    Hungary must take action on changing its rule of law before it can receive any European Union recovery funds, the EU affairs chief of the Czech government, which holds the bloc's rotating presidency, said in an interview on Tuesday. Hungary and Poland both have yet to receive billions of euros of post-COVID EU recovery funds as the governments have not met Brussels' demands on respecting the rule of law. Hungary said last week it would amend several laws criticised by the European Commission by the end of October if an agreement on financial aid is reached.

  • Google, Meta and Others May Soon Need to Disclose Pay on California Job Listings

    A bill advancing in the state legislature would require nearly all employers, including Apple, Google and Meta, to begin listing the hourly pay or salary range on job postings.

  • Analysis-Aggressive Fed spurs worries over stock valuations

    U.S. stocks are looking expensive again to some investors, as the Federal Reserve’s hawkish message lifts bond yields and pushes market participants to reassess equity valuations. The S&P 500’s forward price-to-earnings ratio, a common metric for valuing stocks, has crept back up to around 17 times earnings after a sharp rebound in equities from their mid-June low. That valuation - far below the nearly 22 times forward P/E stocks commanded at the start of the year - may have seemed reasonable earlier this month, when markets were rallying on hopes that the Fed would end its monetary tightening sooner than previously anticipated.

  • If You Feel This, You May Have Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

    A growing number of people are reporting signs of long COVID, a concerning trend where virus symptoms continue for months after initial infection. Not helping matters is the spread of BA.5, the highly transmissible Omicron subvariant which is evading immunity from vaccines and prior infection. "We do know for absolutely certain that there is a post-COVID syndrome," Dr. Fauci says. "Anywhere from 25% to 35%—or more—have lingering symptoms well beyond what you would expect from any post viral synd

  • iPhone 14: New Apple phone could have special satellite features, reports suggest

    Apple’s iPhone 14 could be able to communicate using satellites, according to a new rumour. The phones will have satellite connectivity so that they can make emergency calls or texts through a satellite network, rather than traditional phone connections. At the moment, hikers and others who might find themselves out of traditional connectivity are encouraged to use specialist equipment, such as those made by Garmin, to communicate through satellites.

  • Serena Williams wins first-round match at U.S. Open, draws higher ticket prices

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Serena Williams U.S. Open performance, what is likely to be her last before she retires.

  • 3 Phenomenal Growth Stocks Down 82% to 94% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Billionaire money managers have used the bear market as an opportunity to scoop up three supercharged, but beaten-down, growth stocks.

  • More young, middle-class Americans flock to dollar stores, seeking a refuge from inflation

    Dollar stores and analysts say middle-income consumers are now experiencing similar pain to lower-income households.

  • U.S. Stocks Lower Around Midday Tuesday

    The major U.S. stock indexes traded in negative territory around noon in New York Tuesday. + The S 500 was down 0.9% + The Dow industrials shed 0.8% + The Nasdaq Composite lost 1% All 11 sectors of the S 500 were in the red, with energy leading the way down. The Russell 2000 was off 1.4%. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note edged up to 3.116% from 3.109% Monday. [Read our full daily market wrap](https://www.wsj.com/articles/global-stocks-markets-dow-update-08-30-2022-11661855729).

  • Natalie Portman’s ‘Lady in the Lake’ Stops Baltimore Production After Gun Violence Threats, Extortion Attempt

    Locals reportedly set out to extort $50,000 from producers during filming.

  • 'Euphoria' star is ridiculed for MAGA-inspired hats and possible 'Blue Lives Matter' apparel at surprise party

    "Euphoria" actress Sydney Sweeney threw her mother a surprise 60th birthday party, but people were quick to comment on what some guests were wearing –MAGA-style hats.

  • Excelerate Stock Re-Energized; Sales, Profits For Recent IPO Set To Soar

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for Excelerate Energy Cl A shows improving technical performance.

  • Sydney Sweeney Shuts Down Criticisms That Her Mother’s 60th Birthday Was MAGA-Themed

    The Emmy-nominated "Euphoria" star celebrated her mother's milestone with a "surprise hoedown" complete with "Make Sixty Great Again" hats.

  • Bank of America Tests No-Down-Payment Mortgages for Minority Communities

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. started a trial program aimed at helping first-time homebuyers in Black and Hispanic neighborhoods by offering mortgages that don’t require down payments, closing costs or minimum credit scores, all considered longtime obstacles to narrowing the gap between White and minority ownership.Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesDOJ Response Raises Dou