World Bank readies COVID-19 vaccine funds for around 30 African countries

Alexander Winning
·1 min read

By Alexander Winning

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The World Bank is preparing emergency financing to help about 30 African countries access COVID-19 vaccines, the global lender told Reuters, as the continent scrambles to secure doses and start immunising vulnerable groups.

Only a handful of African governments have launched mass vaccination campaigns, whereas some countries in wealthier parts of the world have already administered millions of doses.

Many rely on the World Health Organization's vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX, which delivered its first doses last week with a shipment to Ghana.

The World Bank said financing projects were being prepared in African countries including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Niger, Mozambique, Tunisia, eSwatini, Rwanda and Senegal, without disclosing the amount of support under discussion.

"The funds are available now, and for most African countries, the financing would be on grant or highly concessional terms," a bank spokesperson said in response to questions.

Last month the World Bank approved financing of $5 million from the International Development Association to provide Cape Verde with vaccines.

"This is the first World Bank-financed operation in Africa to support a country's COVID-19 immunisation plan and help with the purchase and distribution of vaccines," the spokesperson added.

Africa's reported coronavirus death toll recently surpassed 100,000, a fraction of the fatalities reported on other continents, but is rising fast as a second wave overwhelms hospitals.

African countries that have started vaccinating include South Africa, Zimbabwe, Senegal, Morocco and Egypt.

Last week the African Union's disease control body said the continental bloc was backing calls for drugmakers to waive some intellectual property rights on vaccines to speed up their roll-out to poorer countries.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Joe Bavier and Giles Elgood)

Recommended Stories

  • UK Treasury boss to extend job support, tax breaks in budget

    Britain’s treasury chief is expected to extend job support programs and temporary tax cuts to help workers and businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic when he delivers his budget to Parliament on Wednesday. Rishi Sunak said in a tweet he will announce a three-part plan to “protect the jobs and livelihoods of the British people” when he speaks to House of Commons at 12:30 p.m. London time. British media reports indicate Sunak will extend the furlough program, under which the government pays 80% of the wages for private employees unable to work during the pandemic.

  • ‘Morally compromised.’ Why one archdiocese urges Catholics to avoid newest COVID vaccine

    The Johnson & Johnson shot is the third coronavirus vaccine to be authorized by the FDA.

  • UK startup develops gyroscope glove to ease tremors for those with Parkinson's

    A UK startup has developed a glove with a built-in spinning gyroscope that it says can help people with Parkinson's disease and Essential tremor (ET) overcome their often debilitating tremors and regain control of their hands. Both conditions affect over 200 million people worldwide and can cause patients' hands to shake so much that everyday tasks such as eating and drinking become difficult or impossible. GyroGear's solution, according to Gordon McCabe, GyroGear development manager, is to mount a gyroscope on the back of the hand which, much like a spinning top that will always stay upright as long as it's spinning, makes your hand stay level while the flywheel is spinning.

  • Smokies sees more than 12M visitors despite virus closure

    Despite closing for more than a month because of COVID-19, Great Smoky Mountains National Park experienced its second busiest year on record last year. Over the last year, park managers have worked with local communities and visitors to try to solve the challenges. Great Smoky Mountains National Park is America's most visited national park.

  • Tactical shift: Europe seeks vaccine 'overdrive' to catch up

    Slow off the blocks in the race to immunize its citizens against COVID-19, Germany faces an unfamiliar problem: a glut of vaccines and not enough arms to inject them into. Now there are growing calls in this country of 83 million to ditch the rulebook, or at least rewrite it a bit. Germans watched with morbid fascination in January as Britain trained an army of volunteers to deliver coronavirus shots, then marveled at the fact that the U.K. — hit far worse by the pandemic than Germany — managed to vaccinate more than half a million people on some days.

  • 'He choked me out': Others detail allegations of abuse by officer who knelt on George Floyd

    Multiple people who had run-ins with Chauvin before the deadly encounter have accused him of using excessive force.

  • An ancient monastery in Iraq is a symbol of Christian survival

    Nestled in a steep rocky hillside among the remote mountains of northern Iraq, the Rabban Hormizd Monastery has watched invaders come and go through Christianity's tumultuous history in this corner of ancient Mesopotamia. Mongols, Persians, Arabs, Kurds and Ottomans have sacked, surrounded or occupied the seventh century monastery and the Christian town of Alqosh, above which it perches, near the borders with Turkey, Syria and Iran. But Christians there survived the latest onslaught, this time by Islamic State militants who took over one third of Iraq between 2014 and 2017, including the city of Mosul just 20 miles (32 km) to the south.

  • Trump's cash plea could complicate GOP fundraising efforts

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — “Trump needs you,” one fundraising email implored. “President Trump’s Legacy is in your hands," another pleaded. Others advertised “Miss Me Yet?” T-shirts featuring Donald Trump's smiling face.

  • Meet the new contestants for season five of 'The Masked Singer'

    Season five of "The Masked Singer" will premiere on March 10 - here's who you will see competing for the crown.

  • Soleil Moon Frye 'lost sight' of herself. Facing her darkest memories brought her back

    When the 'Punky Brewster' star embarked on a new documentary, she found that confronting her past, including surviving sexual assault, was the only way forward.

  • U.S., Canada hail Taiwan's 'freedom pineapples' after Chinese ban

    The de facto U.S. and Canadian embassies in Taiwan on Tuesday praised the quality of pineapples grown on the island, depicting photographs of their top diplomats in Taipei with the fruit after an import ban by China. China last week stopped the import of Taiwanese pineapples, citing "harmful creatures" it said could come with the fruit. Infuriated Taiwanese authorities called the ban a political move to further pressure the island, a charge that China denied.

  • Marcus Flowers to run for Congress against Marjorie Taylor Greene

    The military veteran announced his campaign on social media as Georgia Democrats aim to oust the freshman representative. Sgt. Marcus Flowers has announced his official campaign against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for her seat in Georgia’s 14th Congressional district. In his newly released campaign video shared on social media, the military veteran laid out his case as a Democratic candidate.

  • Intense preparations before pontiff meets Iraqi ayatollah

    In Iraq’s holiest city, a pontiff will meet a revered ayatollah and make history with a message of coexistence in a place plagued by bitter divisions. One is the chief pastor of the world-wide Catholic Church, the other a pre-eminent figure in Shiite Islam whose opinion holds powerful sway on the Iraqi street and beyond. Pope Francis and Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani are to meet on Saturday for at most 40 minutes, part of the time alone except for interpreters, in the Shiite cleric’s modest home in the city of Najaf.

  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger tore into Sen. Josh Hawley for his 'smug' CPAC speech, saying 5 people died because of 'what you did'

    "Like, there are five people dead, two that took their own life on top of that, as a result of what you did," Kinzinger said of Hawley.

  • I received my first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in New York City and had to battle a flawed booking system

    An Insider reporter struggled to book an appointment and had to wait in line for hours to get the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

  • 33 years later, Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall return to Zamunda

    When Eddie Murphy made the original “Coming to America,” he was, almost indisputably, the funniest man in America. Murphy was at the very height of his fame, coming off “Beverly Hills Cop II” and the stand-up special “Raw.” Arsenio Hall, Murphy’s longtime friend and co-star in “Coming to America,” remembers them sneaking out during the shoot to a Hollywood nightclub while still dressed as Prince Akeem and his loyal aide Semmi.

  • Nigeria's school abductions: Why children are being targeted

    Paying ransoms to kidnappers is fuelling the mass abduction of students in northern Nigeria, analysts say.

  • China, U.S. should lift COVID-19 travel bans if herd immunity reached, Chinese epidemiologist says

    China and the United States should remove all barriers to travel between the two countries if the United States achieves herd immunity for COVID-19 with 90% of its population vaccinated, potentially by August, a Chinese epidemiologist has said. The United States is the worst-hit nation in the world by case count, with nearly 30 million infections so far, though new cases have been declining. China has COVID-19 largely under control, with relatively small clusters of new local infections in recent months.

  • A Palm Beach mansion owned by the Trump family just hit the market for $49 million, and it's right across the street from Mar-a-Lago

    The home was previously owned by former president Donald Trump's sister, who sold it to Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump in 2018.

  • Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall said they were 'forced' to cast a white actor in 'Coming to America'

    The comic legends told Jimmy Kimmel that Louie Anderson was cast in the classic 1980s comedy because he was one of three names given to them.