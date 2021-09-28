World Bank says Delta variant slowing economic growth in East Asia and Pacific

FILE PHOTO: Construction site in Shanghai
Kanishka Singh
·2 min read

By Kanishka Singh

(Reuters) - The East Asia and Pacific region's recovery has been undermined by the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, which is likely slowing economic growth and increasing inequality in the region, the World Bank said on Monday.

Economic activity began to slow in the second quarter of 2021, and growth forecasts have been downgraded for most countries in the region, according to the World Bank's East Asia and Pacific Fall 2021 Economic Update.

While China's economy is projected to expand by 8.5%, the rest of the region is forecast to grow at 2.5%, nearly 2 percentage points less than forecast in April 2021, the World Bank said.

"The economic recovery of developing East Asia and Pacific faces a reversal of fortune," said Manuela Ferro, World Bank Vice President for East Asia and Pacific.

"Whereas in 2020 the region contained COVID-19 while other regions of the world struggled, the rise in COVID-19 cases in 2021 has decreased growth prospects for 2021."

The report estimates most countries in the region, including Indonesia and the Philippines, can vaccinate more than 60% of their populations by the first half of 2022. While that would not eliminate coronavirus infections, it would significantly reduce mortality, allowing a resumption of economic activity.

The damage done by the resurgence and persistence of COVID-19 is likely to hurt growth and increase inequality over the longer-term, the World Bank said.

"Accelerated vaccination and testing to control COVID-19 infections could revive economic activity in struggling countries as early as the first half of 2022, and double their growth rate next year," said World Bank East Asia and Pacific Chief Economist Aaditya Mattoo.

"But in the longer term, only deeper reforms can prevent slower growth and increasing inequality, an impoverishing combination the region has not seen this century."

The World Bank said the region will need to make a serious effort on four fronts to deal with the rise in coronavirus: addressing vaccine hesitancy and limitations to distribution capacity; enhancing testing and tracing; increasing regional production of vaccines; and strengthening local health systems.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Asian markets rise, but Shanghai slips as virus fears cloud outlook

    Asian shares were mostly higher Monday, but fears of further waves of coronavirus outbreaks were clouding the economic outlook for the region, tempering the rally.

  • PBOC Vows to Ensure ‘Healthy’ Property Market: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank pledged to ensure a “healthy property market”, in the latest signal that Beijing seeks to prevent China Evergrande Group’s debt crisis from destabilizing its economy and financial system.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignWhile the

  • Ocugen-Partnered Covaxin's WHO Clearance Delayed Further Over Queries: Sources

    The World Health Organization (WHO) has further delayed the emergency use authorization (EUA) for Covaxin, a COVID-19 vaccine developed in India. Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) is the U.S. partner for the vaccine. According to sources, the global body has sent more technical queries to its manufacturer Bharat Biotech. Without EUA, Covaxin would not be considered an accepted vaccine by most countries around the world. WHO's queries for Bharat Biotech come despite the drugmaker asserting that it has su

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Jumped on Monday

    Shares of cruise line stocks had a great start to the week, with the industry climbing by the high single digits in trading on Monday. Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) were up as much as 7.7%, Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) was up 5%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) rose 4.8% at its peak. The jump in shares was impressive given that the market overall was flat and the biggest mover was oil (an expense for cruise lines), rising 1.9%.

  • Netflix does not plan to buy a movie theater chain, co-CEO says

    Netflix Inc is not looking to buy a movie theater chain, Co-Chief Executive Ted Sarandos said on Monday, a rejection of speculation that swirled after the world's largest streaming service bought two cinemas. Netflix uses the cinemas to hold movie premieres and to showcase some of its original films. Asked at Vox Media's Code Conference if Netflix might next buy a theater chain, Sarandos said "no."

  • BOJ policymakers warned of Japan's recovery delay, China risk

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Some Bank of Japan policymakers warned of the risk of a delay in the country's economic recovery as state of emergency curbs to combat the coronavirus pandemic weighed on consumption, minutes of their July meeting showed on Tuesday. "A few members said the timing of a full-fledged recovery in Japan's economy was likely to be somewhat delayed" compared with their projections in April, the minutes showed. "Many members said the overseas economic outlook was highly uncertain with various risks," the minutes showed, citing one member as saying the possibility of China's economy decelerating "should be born in mind."

  • Delta Air Lines (DAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $43.78, marking a +0.57% move from the previous day.

  • Google dominance in Australia online advertising harms businesses -regulator

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Google dominates Australia's online advertising market to the point of harming publishers, advertisers and ultimately consumers, the country's antitrust regulator said, calling for new rules to rein in the Big Tech giant. A report by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), published on Tuesday, said more than 90% of clicks on advertisements traded through the Australian "ad tech" supply chain passed through at least one service owned by the Alphabet Inc unit in 2020. "Google has used its vertically integrated position to operate its ad tech services in a way that has, over time, led to a less competitive ad tech industry," ACCC Chair Rod Sims said in a statement, released alongside the report.

  • China's biggest air show to display self-sufficiency drive, military prowess

    China's drive for self-sufficiency in aerospace and its growing military prowess will be on display at the country's largest air show this week, in an event set against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic and trade frictions with the West. The normally biennial Airshow China in the southern city of Zhuhai, delayed by a year due to COVID-19, will be a mostly domestic affair because of tight quarantine rules. "The fact that Airshow China is happening at all, when the global air show calendar has been pretty disrupted, allows China to show it has returned to post-COVID normalcy," said Douglas Barrie, a senior fellow for military aerospace at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

  • Wells Fargo Settles U.S. Lawsuit Over Forex Services

    (Bloomberg) -- For the second time in a month, Wells Fargo & Co.’s jittery shareholders sold its stock over regulatory and legal troubles after the Department of Justice slapped the firm with a $37 million fine on Monday. This time, at least, the penalty signaled some progress on the bank’s cleanup.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Millio

  • China Faces a Reckoning With Evergrande Crisis. What Could Come Next.

    While there is little direct U.S. exposure to the property developer’s debt, the fallout could hit global markets if investor confidence sours.

  • South Korea hints at banning dog meat

    South Korea's President Moon Jae-in says there might be a need to prohibit dog meat consumption, amid debate over the controversial practice and growing awareness of animal rights.A spokeswoman for Moon made the announcement on Monday.It's the first time that Moon has raised a ban, which is likely to give fresh momentum to debate over whether to curtail the practice.While no longer as common as before, dog meat is eaten mainly by older people.It is served in some restaurants and can be bought at specific markets.To boost their popularity, several presidential hopefuls have pledged to ban dog meat in recent weeks, especially as dogs have become popular as pets and advocacy groups have urged South Korea to close down restaurants and markets selling dog meat.A poll released by animal welfare group Aware this month found that 78% of respondents believed the production and sale of dog and cat meat should be prohibited. 49% supported a consumption ban.Another survey by polling firm Realmeter found people were divided over whether the government should ban eating dog meat, though 59% supported legal restrictions on dog slaughter for human consumption.Dog meat sellers have insisted on the right to their occupation, saying their livelihoods are at risk.

  • Next Year’s Social Security Checks Could Get Biggest COLA Bump in 13 Years

    Social Security recipients should get a major cost-of-living adjustment next year amid a steep rise in the prices of everything from gasoline and cars to bacon. See: Social Security Cost-of-Living...

  • Boeing Stock Is Rising After Getting Good News From an Unusual Source

    Boeing stock is higher after U.S. durable-goods orders for August 2021 blew past economist expectations Monday.

  • Why Stocks May Soar After the Government Shutdown

    The stock market has shrugged off past U.S. federal government shutdowns, giving investors some hope amid the 2021 budget impasse.

  • Expect ‘Cataclysmic’ Impact on Social Security, Child Tax Credit If Debt Ceiling Isn’t Raised

    Failing to raise the U.S. debt limit in time would mean the first U.S. government debt default in history and a list of complications, including a delay in Social Security benefits. Read More: Social...

  • China steps up funding oversight of Evergrande property projects - Caixin

    Several local governments in China have set up special custodian accounts for property projects of its most indebted developer, Evergrande, to protect funds earmarked for housing projects from being diverted, media outlet Caixin said. Reeling under $305 billion of debt, Evergrande missed a payment deadline on a dollar bond last week, and its silence on the matter has set global investors wondering if they will have to swallow large losses when a 30-day grace period ends. The special accounts have been set up since late August in at least eight provinces where Evergrande has the most unfinished projects, the Chinese outlet said on Sunday, citing a source close to the developer's management team.

  • The ‘Loathsome’ Option the Fed Has If The Debt Ceiling Isn’t Raised, According to Powell

    The U.S. government has only three days left to make a final decision on increasing the federal debt ceiling -- and their alternative options could bring serious financial strain. See: Fourth Stimulus...

  • McConnell's Senate GOP is about to vote for a US default. Here's what the debt ceiling is - and why it's so dangerous.

    Senate Republicans are on the verge of blocking a debt limit hike. The stakes are incredibly high, but lawmakers are at an impasse.

  • A third of El Salvador's population is actively using its bitcoin wallet Chivo, President Nayib Bukele says

    President Nayib Bukele said there were more active users of the Chivo bitcoin wallet than of any single bank.