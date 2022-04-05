World Bank says war shocks to drag on Asian economies

ELAINE KURTENBACH
·2 min read

BANGKOK (AP) — Disruptions to supplies of commodities, financial strains and higher prices are among the impacts of the war in Ukraine that will slow economies in Asia in coming months, the World Bank says in a report released Tuesday.

The report forecasts slower growth and rising poverty in the Asia-Pacific region this year as “multiple shocks” compound troubles for people and for businesses.

Growth for the region is estimated at 5%, down from the original forecast of 5.4%. The “low case” scenario foresees growth dipping to 4%, it said. The region saw a rebound to 7.2% growth in 2021 after many economies experienced downturns with the onset of the pandemic.

The World Bank anticipates that China, the region’s largest economy, will expand at a 5% annual pace, much slower than the 8.1% growth of 2021.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has helped drive up prices for oil, gas and other commodities, eating into household purchasing power and burdening businesses and governments that already are contending with unusually high levels of debt due to the pandemic, the report said.

The development lending institution urged governments to lift restrictions on trade and services to take advantage of more opportunities for trade and to end fossil fuel subsidies to encourage adoption of more green energy technologies.

“The succession of shocks means that the growing economic pain of the people will have to face the shrinking financial capacity of their governments,” said the World Bank's East Asia and Pacific Chief Economist Aaditya Mattoo. “A combination of fiscal, financial and trade reforms could mitigate risks, revive growth and reduce poverty.”

The report pointed to three main potential shocks for the region: the war, changing monetary policy in the U.S. and some other countries and a slowdown in China.

While rising interest rates make sense for cooling the U.S. economy and curbing inflation, much of Asia lags behind in its recovery from the pandemic. Countries like Malaysia may suffer outflows of currency and other financial repercussions from those changing policies, it said.

Meanwhile, China's already slowing economy could falter as outbreaks of COVID-19 provoke lockdowns like the one now in place in Shanghai, the country's biggest megacity. That is likely to affect many Asian countries whose trade relies on demand from China.

“These shocks are likely to magnify existing post-COVID difficulties," the report said. The 8 million households whose members fell back into poverty during the pandemic, “will see real incomes shrink even further as prices soar."

The report noted that regional economies fared better during the 2021 Delta variant waves of coronavirus than in the initial months of the pandemic in 2020, largely because fewer restrictions were imposed and widespread vaccinations helped limit the severity of the outbreaks.

On average, countries with a 1 percentage point higher vaccination rate had higher growth, it said.

Recommended Stories

  • World Bank cuts East Asia's 2022 GDP forecast on Ukraine war

    The World Bank cut its growth forecast for East Asia and the Pacific for 2022 to reflect the economic impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, warning the region could lose further momentum if conditions worsen. The Washington-based lender said in a report on Tuesday it expected 2022 growth in the developing East Asia and Pacific (EAP) region, which includes China, to expand 5.0% percent, lower than its 5.4% forecast in October. But growth could slow to 4.0% if conditions worsened and government policy responses were weaker, World Bank said.

  • Is Paychex, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shareholder Ownership Skewed Towards Insiders?

    A look at the shareholders of Paychex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PAYX ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often...

  • Biden’s record defense budget draws progressive ire over spending priorities

    President’s $813bn proposal is a 4% increase for the Pentagon which already spends more than the next 11 countries combined US Navy F-35C Lightning II jets fly in formation. Each costs $100m. Photograph: Lockheed Martin/Zuma Press Wire Service/Rex/Shutterstock When Joe Biden released his annual budget proposal last week, one number in particular jumped out to progressives: $813bn. That is how much Biden is calling to spend on national defense in the US in the coming fiscal year. If approved, tha

  • BTS Fans Demand an Apology From Aussie Talk Show Over Racist COVID Joke

    Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty ImagesThere is plenty to be said about K-pop band BTS’ appearance at the Grammys on Sunday night, between the group’s matching Louis Vuitton suits on the red carpet, their fun, 007-inspired performance of “Butter,” and, of course, the swoon-worthy clip of band member V flirting with Olivia Rodrigo in the audience.And yet, the Australian talk show The Project instead decided to focus on the group’s recent brush with COVID-19 in its coverage of the awards show. Now, The Proj

  • Inflation surges to a 20-year high 61% in Turkey

    Yearly inflation in Turkey hit 61.14% on Monday, climbing to a new 20-year high and deepening a cost of living crisis for many households.

  • Trump stumps for candidates who accept his stolen election claims at Michigan rally

    Trump stumps for candidates who accept his stolen election claims at Michigan rally

  • China's tech sector is losing its shine but remains top career choice for young talent

    China's tech sector is losing its shine as a career choice for the country's best educated and most entrepreneurial amid widespread headcount cuts, subdued growth and intense regulatory scrutiny, according to jobseekers and workers in the sector. Evan Liu, a 28-year-old with a master's degree from the US, did not foresee that job hunting would be this hard. He started looking for work in the internet industry soon after the Lunar New Year in February, a period known as "golden March, silver Apri

  • Newsom calls for "end to this carnage" after Sacramento shooting

    A mass shooting early Sunday morning in Sacramento, California, left six people dead and at least 12 injured, the city's police department confirmed in a news release Sunday afternoon.What they're saying: "We once again mourn the lives lost and for those injured in yet another horrendous act of gun violence," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"The scourge of gun violence continues t

  • Exclusive-Canada to invest C$2 billion on mineral strategy for EV battery supply chain

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada's federal budget will include an investment of at least C$2 billion ($1.6 billion) for a strategy to accelerate the production and processing of critical minerals needed for the electric vehicle (EV) battery supply chain, two senior government sources said. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, which is due to release its budget on Thursday, will make the investment to ramp up the extraction of processing of critical minerals including nickel, lithium, cobalt and magnesium, said the sources who are familiar with the matter but were not authorized to speak on the record.

  • Full Blinken: 'Time is certainly not on Vladimir Putin’s side'

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken talks to Chuck Todd about Russia's pullback from the region near Kyiv and the prospects of face-to-face negotiations between Presidents Zelenskyy and Putin, during an interview with Meet the Press.

  • Putin should face global arrest warrant: ex-UN prosecutor who investigated war crimes in Rwanda, Yugoslavia

    The former chief prosecutor of United Nations who oversaw investigations of war crimes in Rwanda and Yugoslavia has called for an international arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • German agency takes charge of subsidiary of Russia's Gazprom

    Germany on Monday put a government agency in charge of a longtime German subsidiary of Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom after an opaque move last week by the parent company to cut ties with the unit. Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Germany’s network regulator has been appointed as Gazprom Germania’s trustee until Sept. 30, with the right to dismiss and appoint managers. “The German government is doing what is necessary to ensure security of supplies in Germany, and that includes not exposing energy infrastructure in Germany to arbitrary decisions by the Kremlin,” Habeck said.

  • Consumers Have Good News for Tesla, Ford and GM

    The recent spike in gas prices may not have turned consumers away from gas and diesel cars, but it has changed the perception of EVs.

  • Curb Your Enthusiasm Over Friday’s Solid Jobs Report. Growth Risks Are Rising.

    It is too soon to know what will happen to economic growth, but the risks are mounting as inflation surges and consumers brace for continued pricing pressure.

  • Russians are struggling to find vital medication after western sanctions

    Residents have struggled to find imported drugs as well as Russian-made drugs as people panic-bought medication at the start of Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

  • Former UN prosecutor calls for international arrest warrant for "war criminal" Putin

    A former United Nations chief prosecutor has called for the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin over the invasion of Ukraine.What she's saying: "Putin is a war criminal," said Carla Del Ponte, who was head of the war crimes tribunals for Rwanda and the former Yugoslavia, in an interview with Swiss newspaper Le Temps, published Saturday.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Del Ponte said if the IC

  • The World Needs to Pay Attention to Russia's Growing Influence in Africa

    Democracy will lose ground in Africa unless efforts are made to counter Moscow's inroads

  • Jamie Dimon wishes the Fed “all the best” on slowing inflation

    In his letter to investors, JPMorgan Chase executive Jaime Dimon said that he doesn’t envy the Fed’s difficult job.

  • Southern California grocery workers union signs tentative wage hike agreement, averting strike

    Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions agreed to a new tentative contract with the United Food and Commercial Workers union after marathon bargaining.

  • AMD Buys Networking Technology Maker Pensando for $1.9 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is acquiring closely held Pensando Systems Inc. to add chips and software used to route information inside computer systems. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Security CouncilWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?AMD will pay about $1.9