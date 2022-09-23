World Bank's Malpass says no shareholders have asked him to resign

·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - World Bank President David Malpass on Friday said none of the global development bank's shareholders have asked him to resign in the wake of criticism triggered when he declined to say whether he accepts the scientific consensus on global warming.

Malpass told Politico that it was "unfortunate" that he responded as he did during an event on Tuesday and reiterated that he believed human activity caused climate change, while defending the bank's "forceful leadership" on climate change.

Asked if any shareholder had asked him to resign over the issue, Malpass said, "No, none have."

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Editing by Franklin Paul)

