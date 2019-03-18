The world’s best-selling Instant Pot is back on sale

The Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker has been the best-selling multi-cooker on the planet for pretty much as long as we can remember at this point. It’s definitely worth every penny of its $100 asking price, but it also goes on sale reasonably often. As you might have guessed by now, one of those sales is happening right now and if you hurry, you can snag the DUO60 for $79.99. It’s a great deal and we doubt it’ll last very long.

Here’s what you need to know from the product page:

Duo, the number 1 selling multi-cooker, combines 7 kitchen appliances in 1, Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Marker and Warmer, prepares dishes up to 70% faster to support your busy lifestyle

Features 14 Smart Programs – Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Sauté/Simmer, Rice, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Yogurt, Manual, and Pressure Cook. Now, your favorite dishes are as easy as pressing a button

Healthy, stainless steel (18/8) inner cooking pot made from food grade 304, no chemical coating, 3-ply bottom for even heat distribution, fully sealed environment traps the flavours, nutrients and aromas within the food

Built with the latest 3rd generation technology, the microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve your desired results every time.Product Dimensions: 14.17 x 14.84 x 13.31 inches

UL and ULC certified with 10 safety mechanisms to provide you with added assurance, designed to eliminate many common errors.

Power supply: 120V – 60Hz

