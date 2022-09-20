Daily Briefing: World bids a final farewell to the queen

The United Kingdom and the world bid one final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II in London. Also in the news: Puerto Rico begins its recovery after Hurricane Fiona thrashed the island, and the special master in the Mar-a-Lago case will get to work.

Here is Tuesday's news:

🌅 Up first: Adnan Syed was released from prison after 22 years Monday. Would his murder conviction have been overturned without the 'Serial' podcast? Read more

Britain, world bid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

The United Kingdom and much of the world spent Monday mourning Queen Elizabeth II, who was celebrated at a funeral at Westminster Abbey and brought to her final place of rest, St. George's Chapel. With the funeral and a private burial service Monday evening concluded, a period of Royal Mourning is set to last for the next seven days, according to the new king's wishes. The queen was laid to rest in an intimate ceremony in Windsor, where she was reunited with her husband, Prince Philip, and her parents. In contrast to the pageantry of her state funeral, officials said the queen's internment was a "deeply personal family occasion." Read more

From left, Kate, Princess of Wales; Princess Charlotte; Prince George; Camilla, the Queen Consort; Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; and Princess Beatrice follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II following her funeral at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

Puerto Rico recovers from Hurricane Fiona as storm moves on

Hurricane Fiona smashed Puerto Rico Monday with rain and winds that triggered mudslides, "catastrophic" flooding and a power outage affecting the entire island. Over 1,000 water rescues were performed, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said. Even as the storm reached the Dominican Republic, it continued to slam Puerto Rico with rain – more than 30 inches in some parts. Read more

Where is Fiona now? By early Tuesday, Fiona was drifting away from Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic and heading toward the Turks and Caicos Islands where a hurricane warning is in effect, the National Hurricane Center said. Fiona packed maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, making it a Category 3 storm.

Playa Salinas is flooded after the passing of Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

More news to know now:

Special Master in Mar-a-Lago case to hold first session with Trump lawyers, DOJ

Senior U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie, the special master assigned to review material the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, is scheduled to hold his first court conference Tuesday with lawyers for Trump and the Department of Justice. Both sides said in filings Monday night that Dearie had distributed a draft case management plan for the review. Pending the outcome of a separate DOJ appeal, Dearie is expected to determine whether federal prosecutors will remain barred from reviewing some of the seized material in a criminal investigation of Trump. Read more about Judge Dearie

The Honorable Raymond J. Dearie, U.S. District Judge, United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York

Official jailed in killing of Las Vegas journalist Jeff German due in court

Robert Richard Telles, the Clark County, Nevada, public administrator, is due to face a judge on a murder charge Tuesday in the stabbing death of Jeff German, a Las Vegas investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of Telles and his managerial conduct. Telles has remained jailed without bail since his Sept. 7 arrest in the Sept. 2 slaying of German, a veteran Las Vegas Review-Journal staff writer. A criminal complaint accuses Telles, 45, of "lying in wait" for German, who prosecutors say was stabbed seven times. Read more on the case

Journalist Jeff German stands on the Strip in Las Vegas in June 2021.

MLB: Judge, Pujols get back to pursuits of home run history

After an off day Monday, the New York Yankees' Aaron Judge and the St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols will resume their chases at home run history Tuesday. Judge, who hit his 58th and 59th home runs Sunday, can become the first American League player since Roger Maris in 1961 to hit 60 home runs in a season. He can break the AL record with three more homers. The Yankees face the Pittsburgh Pirates at home. The 42-year-old Pujols, who is retiring at the end of the season, is trying to become the fourth major leaguer to reach 700 home runs. The Cardinals will play on the road against the San Diego Padres. Read more on Judge's chase

The New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits his 58th home run of the season during the third inning of the Yankees' game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Milwaukee.

A little something different

📸 Photo of the day: All eyes on London for the queen's funeral 📸

Endless rows of Union Jacks. Acres of red Beefeater uniforms. Forests of raised arms with cellphones snapping and filming. Flowers everywhere, whether laid in neat piles or pelting the black Jaguar hearse as it glided through town. London was transformed Monday.

All to celebrate the final moments in the storied life of Queen Elizabeth II. A woman who made history. Read more

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into St George's Chapel for her Committal Service, in Windsor Castle, Monday Sept. 19, 2022.

Click here to see dozens of more photos of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and the scene in London.

