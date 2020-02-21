The World’s Biggest Economies Get a Jolt of Government Spending

(Bloomberg) -- Governments across the world are starting to use more fiscal firepower to boost economies, though the shift may not be happening fast enough to appease central bankers who say they’re sick of carrying the burden of stimulus alone.In more than half of the world’s 20 biggest economies, analysts now expect looser budgets this year — in other words, bigger deficits or smaller surpluses — than they did six months ago, according to a Bloomberg survey of economist forecasts.

Asian economies like China and South Korea are using fiscal policy to counter the menace of the coronavirus, which has shut down swaths of industry and devastated supply chains, while governments in the U.K. and Russia have ditched long-held commitments to austerity.The world remains far from an across-the-board easing. Japan recently raised sales taxes, Germany still holds its surplus sacred, and U.S. policy is gridlocked by upcoming elections. And some of the change in budget forecasts are a consequence of weaker growth expectations, rather than higher spending or lower taxes.

As finance ministers from the Group of 20 major economies prepare to meet in Riyadh, here’s a roundup of budget forecasts and recent policy shifts in some key countries.

U.S.

2020 forecast: -4.8% of GDP (deficit) 2021 forecast: -4.8%

President Donald Trump has delivered stimulus in the form of tax cuts and higher government outlays, and got a bump in growth as a result. This month, Trump submitted a budget proposal to Congress that would pare back some of the spending, though he’s also dangling a promise of more tax cuts targeted at the middle-class. But neither proposal is expected to get past House Democrats who control the purse strings, so any major fiscal initiative is likely on ice until after November’s elections.

China

2020 forecast: -4.8% (deficit) 2021 forecast: -4.6%

With entire industries and regions in lockdown because of the virus, and the government adamant that it won’t lower growth targets, China is set for more fiscal stimulus. The government said this week it’s preparing additional measures including cuts in corporate taxes and fees. There’s already some strain on the budget as a result of trade war with the U.S., and Finance Minister Liu Kun acknowledged there’ll be “short-term challenges.” But he said China must “take a longer-term view and take resolute steps.”

Japan

2020 forecast: -2.9% (deficit) 2021 forecast: -2.7%

Japan was already in danger of recession even before the scale of the coronavirus threat became clear – partly because it tightened fiscal policy. An increase in sales taxes in October 2019 contributed a plunge in output, just as it did the last two times the policy was tried. Lawmakers approved a supplementary budget worth about $29 billion last month, and on paper that extra stimulus should arrive by the end of March — but history suggests the government probably won’t manage to spend it all within the allotted time.

Germany

2020 forecast: 0.7% (surplus) 2021 forecast: 0.2%

Europe’s biggest economy has long been seen as a prime candidate for fiscal easing, since it has significantly less public debt than many neighbors. The European Central Bank and the French government are among those calling for action. But while Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition has begun limited stimulus focused on green projects, there’s no appetite to open the fiscal floodgates in a country where budget discipline remains a symbol of political virility. A lingering manufacturing recession and the coronavirus outbreak probably aren’t enough to revisit that stance.

U.K.

2020 (fiscal year) forecast: -2.4% (deficit) 2021 forecast: -2.6%

Fresh from an unexpectedly decisive election win, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signaled he’s ready to open the taps of government spending — and has already ditched a finance minister seen as less enthusiastic about that project. Johnson aims to cement support among the working-class voters who helped deliver his landslide. He’s outlined plans for infrastructure investment that skew toward poorer areas in northern England, and his new chancellor may be more amenable to relaxing the fiscal rules that would cap borrowing. It’s a departure for his Conservative party, which has prided itself on a reputation for fiscal discipline — and been slammed by critics for embracing austerity.