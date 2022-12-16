World’s Biggest Hashish Exporter Is Struggling to Go Legal

Souhail Karam
·7 min read

(Bloomberg) -- On a cedar-lined dusty track in the north of Morocco, visitors are greeted by a pungent whiff of cannabis and the loud tapping sound of workers busy extracting hashish.

Most Read from Bloomberg

It’s cashing in time in the village of Tamadit, tucked 4,000 feet high on the slopes of the Rif mountains. The narcotic pollen is beaten out of the sun-dried plant and turned into compact blocks of resin for a customer arriving that day. The dope will then be sold on domestically or shipped to buyers with deeper pockets in Europe a short hop across the Mediterranean Sea.

The historically restive region is the backbone of what makes Morocco the world’s biggest exporter of hashish. It’s also one the authorities largely turned a blind eye to over the years, not least because of the Rif’s rugged isolation. But now they want to make it legal and monetize it — that’s if they can persuade locals who have been involved in the business for generations.

With the global boom in using the drug for medical rather than recreational purposes, the government 400 kilometers (250 miles) away in Rabat pushed through legislation that allows an area almost nine times the size of Manhattan to grow marijuana for pharmaceutical and industrial processing rather than to extract resin for pot smokers.

But the first of many hurdles is to overcome opposition from the Rif farmers who are suspicious of politicians and their motives — and loyal to the kind of customer they say has sustained their villages for generations.

“The drug baron is the cornerstone of the community,” said Mohamed Bousemath, a 27-year-old farmer in Tamadit, a six-foot-high pile of dried cannabis plants neatly stacked in his tin-roofed house. “When the state was not shouldering its responsibility towards this region, the drug baron was taking care of us by buying the crop every year.”

Cannabis production and consumption has been illegal in Morocco since 1974, though the country was the only predominantly Muslim nation to back the removal of the drug from the UN’s list of dangerous substances two years ago.

Rif, meanwhile, has been a hotbed of unrest, most recently mass protests that started in October 2016 after the death of a fishmonger and were only quashed eight months later. A report last year by King Mohammed VI’s Economic, Social and Environment Council blamed the underground cannabis economy for stifling the region. It recommended legalizing the drug as part of an integrated strategy that would ultimately eradicate the farming of cannabis for hashish.

The governing coalition, led by parties aligned with the powerful monarchy, wants to move with the times and come good on that. It’s identified a fertile region for development as it tries to raise money for an increase in spending on health care and social welfare after the pandemic exposed the country’s vulnerabilities.

The area involved is 50,000 hectares, or 500 square kilometers (193 square miles) in three northern provinces. That’s 70% of the total coverage of cannabis crops across Morocco. Plots average half a hectare, providing sustenance for hundreds of thousands of people, according to the latest official data.

Bousemath and other farmers are concerned the legalization is going to harm their business by locating planting in plains that are better connected to the rest of the country. They also don’t like the scrutiny, especially when a chunk of their plantations are located in the wild or on land for which they don’t have title deeds.

“What about the number of authorities involved in this legalization process?” said Mohamed Mrabet, a cannabis farmer in his 70s in Issaguen, a town in the Ketama region adjacent to Rif. “It’s too much intrusion,” he said, keeping his hands warm under a wooly hat inside a café. “They want to control us.”

The government effort is focused on carrot rather than stick, said Mohamed El-Guerrouj, who heads the newly created state agency regulating the legal use of cannabis.

The legalization drive will boost a shrinking and meager share of cash farmers get from their cultivation and protect the environment, particularly water resources, he said. It would lift the region out of isolation by locating new jobs in what would become a national industry.

It’s an “extraordinary opportunity” for farmers, El-Guerrouj said at his near empty office in Rabat this month, adding that they are being asked to participate rather than being compelled. His agency is responsible for licensing farmers cooperatives and companies, regulating imports of cannabis inputs and seeds and deploying inspectors.

“This is a lucrative market so the farmer must get the bigger share of the profit and get rid of the middlemen,” he said “Like any economic system, there will be an ascending curve, we can’t hit the ceiling immediately. It’s going to come, little by little.”

The law is in place for the planting of legal cannabis from next spring, he said, but critics say the legislation — introduced last year — was rushed. There are no fresh projections for production, revenue or the number of farmers signing up. The Interior Ministry’s bill said the switch to legal cannabis would increase income from the business by around a third by 2028.

The trade is also highly competitive, with family members in Rif often running up against each other, according to Khalid Mouna, a prominent researcher in Morocco’s cannabis economy. It will be hard to rally a majority of cannabis farmers into cooperatives that will produce legal cannabis plants, he said.

“The cannabis economy by definition is based on exploitation and domination of the drug barons and also based on strong individual competition between producers,” said Mouna. “We built our legalization on a logic of collective work which is not part of the Moroccan cannabis modus operandi. You are pushing them out of a comfort zone.”

Even if the government succeeds in getting farmers on board, it’s another thing to capture a significant share of the medical cannabis trade, according to Khalid Tinasti, a research associate at the Swiss-based Centre on Conflict, Development and Peacebuilding.

However dominant the country is in hashish — at one point, reports suggested Morocco supplied about 70% of the drug in Europe — it will face huge competition from the likes of Thailand, Uruguay and Rwanda, he said.

Income from cannabis farming in Morocco has also been declining after a glut was exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. It was €325 million ($346 million) in 2020 versus a street value of 8.1 billion euros, according to the Interior Ministry’s most recent data. That’s down by a third since the early 2000s.

Prices are recovering, not least because of the knock-on effect of the legalization, said Adardak Charif, an activist and researcher from Al Hoceima, the Rif province where the mass protests took place. The price of raw and dried cannabis plant has risen more than 50% while hashish has doubled, he said.

“This legalization opens a new chapter — it’s not bad from a macro perspective,” said Charif. “But legalization as it is wont solve our chronic social and economic problems, development will. If the region develops, it won’t need neither legal nor illegal cannabis.”

Old habits die hard, though. In Issaguen, Mrabet took up cannabis farming from his ancestors in the 1960s. The town at the time was a haven for Western tourists and hippies seeking out the Moroccan strain of cannabis, known as Beldia, which was grown in the rocky terrain of the region. It was those visitors who taught Moroccan farmers how to extract the resin.

He reminisced fondly about those days. “Look at me: I don’t even have proper shoes now,” he said. “The only thing we have going for us here is cannabis and our proximity to Europe. That legalization is not for us: Businesses can’t even locate jobs here. Have you seen the state of the roads, the infrastructure?”

About 40 miles away, Bousemath points to how things have not changed much around his village since he was born. He said pregnant women still face a two-hour road journey to reach the nearest hospital.

The region is reliant on a network of Mercedes 207 vans, imported as second hand mostly from Germany and the Netherlands. They are used for everything from ferrying hashish to delivering food and passengers, dominating traffic on the narrow and rough roads connecting Issaguen and Bousemath’s district to the rest of Morocco.

“There is nothing here,” said Bousemath. “The drug lord is more honest and more humane than those peddling fake humanitarianism.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • EU Grants Bosnia-Herzegovina Candidacy Status in Symbolic Moment

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union granted Bosnia-Herzegovina the status of candidate country, a symbolic step on a path toward membership that is expected to take years.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkThe decision is a major nod to an ethnically divided country that

  • Bitcoin falls as Binance auditors quit and scrub records - live updates

    Binance's auditors have scrubbed a report into the financial health of the company from the internet and dropped the cryptocurrency giant as a client.

  • UK Labour Shows Strength Over Tories in Manchester Election Win

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK Labour Party easily retained a parliamentary seat in a special election in northwest England, bolstering opposition leader Keir Starmer’s position ahead of a national vote expected in less than two years.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Andrew Wes

  • Colombia Boosts Minimum Wage by 16%, Pressuring Central Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- The government of President Gustavo Petro will raise Colombia’s minimum wage by 16% for next year, potentially putting extra pressure on the central bank to extend its steepest-ever series of interest rate rises. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?The mont

  • Jacob Zuma sues South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of ANC conference

    Rivalry between South Africa's former and current president spills over into a possible criminal case.

  • Peru’s Castillo Gets 18-Month Detention as Protests Continue

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru’s ousted President Pedro Castillo was ordered to remain in custody for 18 months amid nationwide protests demanding his release and new presidential elections.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Judge Juan Carlos Checkley Soria, member of an investigat

  • Gambia child deaths: WHO stands by 'dangerous' India cough syrup claim

    WHO said it stands by its action after India's drug regulator said the syrups complied with standards.

  • At World Cup, women shrug off worries over dress codes

    Coming from Brazil for the World Cup in Qatar, Daniela Crawford had been worried about conservative dress codes. “In Brazil people are used to it, but we came here and decided to show how we are,” said Crawford — wearing shorts — as she took pictures with a Brazilian flag with her husband and two sons outside Doha’s Education City Stadium before the Brazil-Croatia quarterfinal match last week. In the lead-up, the Qatari government, world soccer body FIFA and national governments advised people attending from around the world to respect local customs, on everything from women’s dress to drinking.

  • Putin accuses West of 'robbery' through sanctions in national speech on flagging economy

    Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of "robbery" operating under the guise of international sanction as penalties bite Moscow's economy.

  • Cannabis-Backing Thai Party Sees Influx of Defectors Before Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s Bhumjaithai party, best known for its cannabis decriminalization policy, welcomed dozens of lawmakers from other parties as new members, shoring up its role as a potential kingmaker in the next election. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Nearly

  • ‘Twitter Files’ fuel House GOP probes, censorship claims

    House Republicans are rallying around Elon Musk’s “Twitter Files” to fuel their accusations of anti-conservative censorship, previewing the hostile tech agenda the GOP will launch when the party takes control of the chamber in January. Republicans set to chair key House committees pledged to call in ex-Twitter staff to testify at hearings and probe the…

  • Pakistan seeks UN help as flood aid for survivors drains

    Pakistan is seeking U.N. help in securing long-term aid for survivors of last summer's deadly, record-breaking floods before recovery funds run out next month as a U.K.-based charity on Friday urged donors to step up ahead of the harsh winter. The grim threshold for Pakistan could come as soon as Jan. 15, according to Chris Kaye, the country director for the World Food Program. The unprecedented flooding, which experts attribute in part to climate change, erupted in mid June and at one point during the summer deluge, a third of Pakistan's territory was submerged.

  • Ukraine-Russia war – live: Three dead as Putin launches 76 missiles at energy infrastructure

    Russia preparing 200,000 troops for military offensive in January, says Ukrainian general

  • Nancy Pelosi Sizzles Donald Trump With Delicious 1-Liner During Meal Interview With CNN

    The outgoing House speaker said there was “a need for an intervention" with the former president.

  • Far-right troll and Capitol rioter 'Baked Alaska' tweets that he can't believe he's 'going to jail for an nft salesman' after Trump announces digital trading card series

    "Baked Alaska," who livestreamed himself storming the Capitol on January 6, faces a sentence of up to 6 months after pleading guilty to one count.

  • House Democrats introduce legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th Amendment

    A group of 40 House Democrats, led by Rep. David Cicilline (R.I.), introduced legislation on Thursday to bar former President Trump from holding future federal office under the 14th Amendment. Section 3 of the amendment states that no one who previously took an oath to support the Constitution and engaged in “insurrection or rebellion” shall…

  • Donald Trump’s $99 ‘Digital Trading Card’ Is The Saddest Thing I’ve Ever Seen

    If you or a far-right-pilled relative wants to be a mark in Donald Trump’s latest grift, you’re in luck. For the low low price of $99 and your irreplaceable dignity, you can now own an official Donald Trump NFT.

  • Trump Claims 'America Needs A Superhero,' Promises 'Major Announcement' On Thursday

    Since it seems unlikely that the former president will be joining either the Marvel or DC cinematic universes, it’s probably about something else.

  • Stimulus Update: More Stimulus Money Is Coming in 2023. Here's Who Will Get It

    Americans waiting for stimulus checks from the federal government have faced a long period of disappointment. There have been no direct payments authorized to be made into people's bank accounts since the American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law shortly after President Biden took office in early 2021. Additional federal funds aren't likely to come any time soon due to lack of bipartisan support -- although some lawmakers are trying to move forward with more help for parents.

  • ‘Crapped Himself’: Putin’s Men Melt Down in Raging Fight Over War

    GettyIt wasn’t too long ago that the Kremlin declared 2022 a “year of unity” in the country, a sentiment that quickly fell apart as Vladimir Putin’s closest allies created their own circular firing squad over the country’s handling of the war against Ukraine.Now, that infighting has peaked in spectacular and hilarious fashion, as one of the Kremlin’s most rabid mouthpieces has been challenged to a duel by one of the Kremlin’s most notorious accused terrorists.The duel, of course, will not involv