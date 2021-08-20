World’s Biggest Miner Fired 48 Workers in Two Years for Sexual Harassment

(Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest miner, BHP Group, has lifted the lid on a male-dominated culture in which sexual harassment is rife at Australia’s remote resources operations.

The company has fired 48 workers at its sites in Western Australia since July 2019 after verifying allegations of harassment, BHP said in a submission to a state inquiry. In addition, the Melbourne-based company said it had received two substantiated allegations of rape and one of attempted rape over the same period, with further cases still under investigation.

While harassment is a problem in workplaces around the world, WA’s isolated mines are especially risky for women. They remain largely male-dominated, with fly-in, fly-out (FIFO) workers living in camp-style accommodation that blurs the line between work and social life and fosters inappropriate behavior.

“Mining was made by and for men,” Fiona Vines, BHP’s head of diversity and inclusion, said in a phone interview earlier this month. “Now we’re introducing women into that setting and we have to fundamentally change it to make it safe in the first instance, and then comfortable and appealing.”

Western Australia’s parliament in July announced an inquiry into sexual harassment in the FIFO mining industry following a spate of allegations. Miners including BHP say the increase in reports shows their efforts to make women more comfortable in speaking out is paying off. Still, other submissions to the inquiry suggest the problem is an endemic one.

Nearly 23% of women in the industry have experienced physical acts of sexual assault, according to a survey by union body Western Mineworkers Alliance. Just four in 10 women FIFO workers said staff are encouraged to report sexual harassment and half said workers are not supported through the reporting process, WMWA noted in its submission to the inquiry.

BHP is taking a wide range of steps to combat harassment at its operations, including tighter security, limits on alcohol consumption, and education programs for its workers. Vines stressed the importance of changing the attitudes that underpin bad behavior, in part by improving the diversity of its workforce. The company has increased the percentage of women employees to nearly 30%, from 17.6% in 2016, and is targeting gender parity by 2025.

Story continues

“Male-dominated environments are not normal, they’re not natural, they’re not healthy,” said Vines. “Let’s get to gender balance, because when you’ve got 50% women and 50% men this stuff just doesn’t happen as much.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.