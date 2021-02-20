World braced for 'divorce of the century' as Kim Kardashian and Kayne West divide up billions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patrick Sawer
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the 2019 Met Gala - ANDREW KELLY&#xa0;/REUTERS
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the 2019 Met Gala - ANDREW KELLY /REUTERS

In the world of celebrity divorces this is the big one.

With a joint fortune running into billions the world is braced for the ‘ celebrity divorce of the century’ as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divide up their assets after seven years of high-profile married life.

And what assets.

With homes in the LA hills and ranches in Wyoming, not to mention a treasure trove of jewels and a $3.9m car collection, there should just be enough to go round.

Indeed it has emerged that thanks to a detailed prenuptial agreement that will largely determine the division of assets the divorce will in all likelihood be amicable, even accounting for West’s frequently erratic behaviour.

Legal experts say the case is likely to have already been negotiated in private mediation between their attorneys, or with a private judge.

In court records lodged in Los Angeles the couple - who married in a lavish ceremony at a Renaissance fortress in Florence, in 2014 - cite irreconcilable differences for their break up, with Kardashian and West seeking joint custody of their four children.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

“Both of them want nothing but the best for the kids,” a source said. “The kids will stay with Kim, but Kanye will be able to see them whenever he wants to."

It is being reported that Kardashian has few concerns about West and the children, believing he needs caretakers and family members on hand to care for them, and is not around during bipolar episodes.

She has reportedly hired lawyer Laura Wasser, nicknamed "disso queen" due to her work on the divorces of high-profile celebrities.

It all seems fitting for a marriage that was pored over by the media and public and was chronicled by Kardashian herself in her long-running reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and through their Instagram and Twitter accounts, followed by millions.

Both Kardashian, 40, and West, 43, were global celebrities before marrying, but as a couple they combined their celebrity star status to reach new levels of wealth. Their brand has come to define the recent phenomena of social media-driven mega-fame.

Rapper Kanye West, left, shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump&#xa0; - Andrew Harrer&#xa0;/Bloomberg
Rapper Kanye West, left, shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump - Andrew Harrer /Bloomberg

According to Forbes magazine, Kardashian is worth 780 million dollars (about £557 million), largely through her cosmetics business KKW Beauty, while West is said to be worth £1.3 billion through his hugely successful fashion brand, Yeezy. Both will retain control of their respective brand empires.

But as if confirmation was ever needed that money does not necessarily buy you happiness, the wheels started coming off the ‘Kimye’ bandwagon a while ago.

Kanye's failed presidential bid - he received just 60,000 votes across 12 states - reportedly put a strain on their marriage, not helped by the rapper making a series of wild allegations against Kardashian and her family on Twitter and during a presidential campaign rally in July.

West claimed she had considered aborting their fourth child North and suggested that divorce had been on the cards since she met the singer Nicki Minaj's ex Meek Mill at a hotel two years ago.

He later issued a public apology to Kardashian, who defended him and spoke about his struggle with bipolar disorder, saying he is a "brilliant but complicated person" whose "words sometimes do not align with his intentions".

The rapper has reportedly been living at his ranch in Wyoming while Kardashian has been with the children in Los Angeles, though in fairness theirs has lasted a lot longer than her 72-day marriage to basketball player Kris Humphries.

Raymond Hekmat, of the California family law firm Hekmat Law & Mediation, told Forbes: “Chances are this divorce has been in the works for a while. Since Kim and Kanye have a prenuptial agreement that resolves most, if not all, financial matters between them, they’ll most likely have a peaceful divorce.”

He added: “Aside from the prenup, many high-profile divorces are highly orchestrated to stay out of the limelight. To keep their specific issues out of the media, Kim and Kanye’s case was most likely negotiated in private mediation between their attorneys, or with a private judge, prior to any filing for divorce.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Sources in the US suggest West is likely to keep the two ranches in Wyoming, each valued at $14million.

The Monster Lake Ranch, 75 miles from Yellowstone National Park, sits amid more than 1,400 acres and includes a restaurant and saloon, maintenance shop, horse barns and state-of-the-art shooting range.

Kardashian will probably keep the couple’s 15,667-square-foot mansion in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles, which they bought in 2014 for $20M, spending another $20M in renovations.

It boasts a 'flat sink' which took eight prototypes to get perfect, at the cost of $32,000.

She is also set to keep the gifts and jewelry showered on her by West during their marriage, including a $40,000 hand-painted Hermes bag, several Cartier bracelets valued at at least $35,000 each and a $2million engagement ring.

Then there is the talking hologram of Kardashian’s father Robert, which cost upwards of $100,000 and which West bought his wife to celebrate her 40th birthday.

One can’t imagine he will dispute ownership of that.

Recommended Stories

  • Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announce divorce

    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have announced their divorce. The couple, who wed in 2014, made headlines recently after West posted a series of tweets saying he had been considering divorcing Kardashian since 2018. Kardashian, in a rare statement, confirmed West’s bipolar diagnosis and called the situation “complicated.” They have four children together.

  • What Kim Kardashian, Kanye West divorce means for their $2.1 billion fortune

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal breaks down the money at stake in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce.

  • Russia reports world's first case of human infection with H5N8 bird flu

    Russia said Saturday its scientists had detected the first case of transmission of the H5N8 strain of avian flu to humans and had alerted the World Health Organization. "Information about the world's first case of transmission of the avian flu (H5N8) to humans has already been sent to the World Health Organization," the head of Russia's health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said in televised remarks. The highly contagious strain is lethal for birds but has never before been reported to have spread to humans. Popova said that scientists at Russia's Vektor laboratory had isolated genetic material of the strain from seven workers of a poultry farm in southern Russia, where an outbreak was recorded among the birds in December. The workers did not suffer any serious health consequences, she added. Popova praised "the important scientific discovery," saying "time will tell" if the virus can further mutate. "The discovery of these mutations when the virus has not still acquired an ability to transmit from human to human gives us all, the entire world, time to prepare for possible mutations and react in an adequate and timely fashion," Popova said. Located in Koltsovo outside the Siberian city of Novosibirsk, the Vektor State Virology and Biotechnology Center has developed one of Russia's several coronavirus vaccines. In the Soviet era the top-secret lab conducted secret biological weapons research and still stockpiles viruses ranging from Ebola to smallpox.

  • Chimpanzee and monkeys die in Texas after sanctuary loses power during Winter Storm Uri

    ‘I never, ever thought my office would turn into a morgue, but it has,’ says executive director of Primarily Primates

  • Rescued Bear Loves to Play With Bamboo Stick

    An adorable Andean bear was recorded playing with a bamboo stick at a Bolivian sanctuary recently.Two-year-old Tarkus was initially found on a road by a truck driver outside the city of Tarija, in southern Bolivia, in 2018, before ending up in La Senda Verde Wildlife Sanctuary in Yolosa.“The enclosure he was in when this was shot … was only temporary while a large permanent one, full of trees, was being finished,” Natalia Cara de Medeiros, who recorded the footage, said. “The bamboo stick serves not only as a toy but also as environmental enrichment, providing neural and physical stimulation in order to reduce stress and improve his well-being.”The wildlife sanctuary set up a crowdfunding page for the enclosure and Tarkus’s continued care. Credit: Natalia Cara de Medeiros via Storyful

  • Tribes have high hopes as Haaland confirmation hearing nears

    Deb Haaland stood with fellow tribal members protesting an oil pipeline outside a reservation in North Dakota, advocated for protecting cultural landmarks in her home state of New Mexico and pointedly told government witnesses in a hearing about blasting sacred Native American sites near the U.S.-Mexico border: “I don't know how you can sleep at night.” Native Americans have reason to believe the two-term U.S. congresswoman will push forward on long-simmering issues in Indian Country if she's confirmed as secretary of the Interior Department, which has broad oversight of tribal affairs and energy development. Unlike most people who have held the job, she won't need to be schooled on the history of Native Americans or tribal sovereignty.

  • Joel Embiid has good explanation for his rise, but what he's doing defies logic

    Though Joel Embiid can break down the exact keys to his being "unguardable," much of what he's doing defies logic and what we're used to seeing from 7-foot players. By Noah Levick

  • Former Facebook Australia CEO Urges People to Delete the App After Site Blocks News Sharing

    Stephen Scheeler, the former Facebook CEO for Australia and New Zealand, said the company’s decision to ban news links in Australia should never have happened. “It shouldn’t have happened. But unfortunately it did. But there’s no good answers. If you’re Rio Tinto and you blow up an Aboriginal sacred site, there are consequences, people lose their jobs. But at Facebook nobody ever loses their jobs,” Scheeler, who left the company in 2017, told The Australian. “I’m sad for Facebook in a way, but if you wanted a glaring example of why Facebook needs more regulation, this is it.” The former chief executive also encouraged Australians to delete the Facebook app and blasted CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s motivations. “I’m a proud ex-Facebooker, but over the years I get more and more exasperated. For Facebook and Mark it’s too much about the money and the power, and not about the good,” Scheeler said. Also Read: Wall Street Journal, NY Post and Other News Corp Outlets to Partner With Google On Wednesday, Facebook announced it would block the sharing and viewing of news articles in Australia as a response to the country’s proposed news media bargaining law. “The proposed law fundamentally misunderstands the relationship between our platform and publishers who use it to share news content. It has left us facing a stark choice: attempt to comply with a law that ignores the realities of this relationship, or stop allowing news content on our services in Australia,” William Easton, managing director of Facebook Australia and New Zealand, said in a memo. “With a heavy heart, we are choosing the latter.” The announcement came shortly after Google and Rupert Murdoch’s NewsCorp revealed a three-year partnership, where news content from NewsCorp outlets like the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch and the New York Post would be provided to the Google News Showcase. Read original story Former Facebook Australia CEO Urges People to Delete the App After Site Blocks News Sharing At TheWrap

  • Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce From Kanye West After 6 Years of Marriage

    It's really over.

  • Justin Bieber Floating Rolls-Royce Spotted

    Is this thing ugly or epic?

  • The meaning behind Joel Embiid's signature pose on his career-high night

    With no fans there to watch his career-high scoring night Friday, there was plenty of meaning behind Joel Embiid's signature fourth-quarter pose of triumph. By Noah Levick

  • Robinhood boss says GameStop episode 'unacceptable'

    Lawmakers grill key players in the GameStop trading frenzy at a hearing in Washington.

  • Judoka who fled Iran over Israeli matchup wins silver in Tel Aviv Grand Slam

    An Iranian judoka who fled his country after ignoring orders to drop out of a match in 2019 to avoid facing an Israeli won a silver medal on Friday at an international tournament in Israel. Saeid Mollaei, a 2018 judo world champion, fled Iran for Germany after saying Iranian authorities had put pressure on him to drop out of the 2019 world championships in Tokyo to avoid a potential final round against Israeli contender Sagi Muki. Mollaei, who refused to pull out and reached the semi-final in Tokyo, gained refugee status in Germany and later became a citizen of Mongolia, which he represented at the International Judo Federation's Tel Aviv Grand Slam.

  • Ferret becomes first North American endangered species to be cloned

    The black-footed ferret is the first North American endangered species to be cloned in a laboratory.

  • No return: Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family

    Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have made a final split with the British royal family, telling Queen Elizabeth that they will not be returning as working members of monarchy, Buckingham Palace said on Friday. Harry and Meghan sent shockwaves through the monarchy in January 2020 by suddenly announcing they were splitting from the family and embarking on a new future across the Atlantic - one of the most extraordinary royal exits in decades. That split has now been formalised after discussions with the 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth: Harry and Meghan will lose their treasured royal patronages which revert to the queen and will be distributed among other family members.

  • UK's Prince Charles visits father Philip in hospital

    Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, on Saturday visited the hospital where his father Prince Philip is being kept as a precaution after feeling ill, a Reuters photographer at the hospital said. Charles arrived at the back of the London hospital where Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, has spent four nights. Charles was at the hospital for just over half an hour before departing.

  • What Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 12-Month Period of Review Means

    Just a few weeks shy of the end of Meghan and Harry's 12-month review period, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement that they will not return to their lives as working royals.

  • Eduardo Rodriguez hypes up Red Sox rotation: 'Don't sleep on us'

    Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez has high expectations for the starting rotation in 2021.

  • Water crisis plagues millions in Texas after deadly winter storm

    Millions of Americans in the South are spending another night in freezing temperatures without clean water and food.

  • Lindsey Graham latest Republican to 'bend the knee' to Trump in Mar-a-Lago visit

    Meeting with South Carolina congressman comes amid rift between party’s leaders