World is on the brink of a coronavirus pandemic, warn virologists, as four more cases emerge in Britain

Passengers in coaches, that have been repatriated to the UK from the cruise ship hit by the coronavirus arrive at Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral, where they will be quarantined for 14 days - PA

Four new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the UK on Sunday, as experts warned of an impending pandemic with parts of Italy in lockdown after a massive rise in the number of new infections there.

The new British patients had all been passengers on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship and were in quarantine in The Wirral when they fell ill, having returned from Japan on Saturday.

It emerged on Sunday that the patients had been tested while in Japan, but the results were not received until Sunday morning, by which point they were back in the UK.

They have now been transferred to specialist NHS infection centres.

It brings the total number of UK cases to 13, and comes as the European threat from coronavirus dramatically increased, with three deaths in northern Italy following the diagnosis of more than 152 cases.

People wearing face masks leave a supermarket in the town of Casalpusterlengo, which has been closed by the Italian government due to a coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy, - reuters More

Eleven towns in the provinces of Lombardy and Veneto, which are popular with British holiday makers, were put into official lockdown, with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte banning anyone from coming in and out without permission.

Armani held its Milan fashion week show behind closed doors on Sunday, and the Venice carnival has been cancelled in a bid to halt the spread of the illness. Until Friday, there were only three confirmed cases of the virus in Italy.

Guests wear face masks to protect against coronavirus upon arrival to attend the Dolce and Gabbana show during the Milan Fashion Week - Rex More

The Italian outbreak accompanied an explosion of cases in Iran and South Korea over the weekend, leading some experts to conclude the opportunity for containing coronavirus has now passed. Virologists now fear it is being spread by carriers who have minimal or no symptoms, making it much harder to track and contain.

Korean President Moon Jae-in placed his country on its highest level of alert after six people died and more than 600 people ill, while Iran reported eight deaths from 43 cases.

Dr Bharat Pankhania, senior clinical lecturer at Exeter University, who warned against quarantining passengers on board the Diamond Princess, said: “It is clear that all the important ingredients for a pandemic are now present.

“It’s better to be honest and say it.”

Meanwhile Professor Devi Sridhar, director of Edinburgh University’s global health governance programme, said: “The window of opportunity to contain the outbreak is closing very quickly.”

Dr Pankhania said that the Government should add Italy to its list of countries from which returnees should self-isolate if they develop viral symptoms.