World on Brink of Most Dangerous Decade Since WWII, Putin Warns

In a speech Thursday justifying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin warned audience members at an international policy conference in Moscow that “we’re at a historical frontier.”

“Ahead that is probably the most dangerous, unpredictable and at the same time important decade since the end of World War II,” Putin said just one day after Russian forces engaged in a large-scale military exercise simulating a retaliatory nuclear strike, according to CNN.

Putin’s speech touched on the casualties of the war in Ukraine, Western ambitions in Russia, and Ukrainian stubbornness.

“Power over the world is what the so-called West is banking on in its own game. But this is a dangerous game. It’s a bloody game, and it’s a dirty game,” Putin told the Valdai Discussion Club, according to CNN.

Tensions have continued to escalate this week, as Russian leaders accused Ukraine of developing a “dirty bomb” to potentially deploy in the war. A dirty bomb is a conventional weapon that has been augmented with radioactive material. In response, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) — a U.N.-affiliated nuclear watchdog — announced in Vienna on Thursday that it will work to verify or disprove the Russian allegations.

Putin’s warnings about a Ukrainian dirty bomb have been paired with repeated statements that “all means [are] available” when defending Russia, including nuclear weapons.

However, on Thursday, Putin appeared to walk back that earlier rhetoric about the use of nuclear weapons. “We’ve never proactively said anything about Russia’s possible use of nuclear weapons. We’ve only responded with hints to comments voiced by the leaders of Western countries,” he said.

Putin has stated that he remains willing to enter negotiations but that Ukraine’s government remains unresponsive.

