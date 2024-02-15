‘This world is broken,’ says angry Gracie Hunt after mass shooting at KC Chiefs rally

In a message to Kansas City after the mass shooting at the Chiefs Super Bowl rally, Gracie Hunt thanked people who “worked to manage the chaos and pandemonium.”

She said she’s angry, too.

“The most beautiful, perfect day of love, laughter, & celebration at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade turned upside down in an instant,” the daughter of Chiefs CEO and chairman Clark Hunt, wrote Wednesday on her social media accounts.

“I’m still processing today’s tragedy. I love this city and I’m angry at what took place and heartbroken for the victims, their families, & the KC community.”

Police said Thursday they had detained two juveniles and an adult in connection to the shooting that injured 23 people and killed a Johnson County woman. Half of the victims were under the age of 16, police said.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said a dispute among several people broke out right before 2 p.m. Wednesday, just after the team’s rally concluded.

Hunt, a Christian who regularly quotes Bible passages on social media — always on game days — wrote: “This world is broken and thank God it is not our home. I’m thankful for the hope of Heaven.

“Life is precious and each day is a gift.

“I’m grateful for a Savior whose sacrifice on the cross gives us the assurance of a perfect eternity in Heaven — with no death, no fear, no grief, and no pain.

“If you don’t have that — I promise you, you want it when you’re facing that moment.”

This past NFL season and Super Bowl journey was particularly emotional for the team and Hunt family after their family matriarch, Norma Hunt, died in June at age 85.

Hunt thanked first responders for their “swift actions that saved more lives from being lost.” She also thanked Kansas City police, Chiefs security, “brave citizens, and everyone at Union Station who worked to manage the chaos and pandemonium.”

Kansas City, she said, “we love you big this Valentine’s Day and always.”