World’s busiest airport bustling before Thanksgiving, but things are going smoothly

It is busy at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday, but everything seems to be going smoothly.

According to the flight tracking service Flight Aware, there have been around 200 delays and a couple of cancellations on Wednesday. That’s an improvement over Tuesday.

The world’s busiest airport is bustling before Thanksgiving.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Relatively calm weather helped keep most flights on time and passengers happy.

Marybess Daniel and her daughter, from Zebulon, Georgia, just arrived back from Washington D.C.

“How was the flight? Was it delayed?” Channel 2′s Tom Regan asked.

“No it was great,” Marybess Daniel responded. “Right on time.”

“Everything went through fast. We went through the security gate fast,” Maggie Daniel said.

The TSA put more security officers in place to help expedite baggage and passenger screening - and to keep wait times to a half hour or less.

TRENDING STORIES:

Travelers visiting from other cities told Regan the security wait times at their airports were also less than expected.

And flights left mostly on time.

“It was actually great. There was a little bit of turbulence, but the flight was fine. On time. A couple of minutes late but they made up for it in the air,” traveler Darah Franklin said.

With regards to the incident at the U.S.-Canadian border, Atlanta airport officials released the following statement: “ATL and its federal, state, and local law enforcement partners maintain a robust security presence at all times. We will continue to monitor the incident and collaborate with authorities as needed.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: