World cannot allow ‘frozen war’ in Ukraine, Polish president says

The international community cannot allow the Russian invasion of Ukraine to turn into a “frozen war,” Polish President Andrzej Duda said at the UN General Assembly in New York on Sept. 19.

During his address, Duda called on "courageous and visionary" leaders to stand against the "imperial policy" of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

He added that Russia’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine has led to "immense global problems" and challenges the international world order.

“For the first time in a long time, Russians have shown the face we have known for hundreds of years,” said Duda.

“They believed that the nations around them should be subjected to them. We say no. Russia believes that the old days of the empire that collapsed less than 20 years ago, that domination will again be a feature of our region. Well, it will not. Those days are over once and for all.”

Duda added that Russia's "brutal" war against Ukraine must end and it cannot be turned into a "frozen war".

"This can only be done by restoring the full territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders," the Polish president adds.

Duda noted that Poland is participating in initiatives aimed at holding Russia accountable for violating fundamental norms of international law and decisively supports the work of the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine