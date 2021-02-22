World Champion skateboarder facing charges for hosting possible Covid super-spreader party

Best Life

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, hygiene has been discussed and dissected like never before. Hand sanitizer, face masks, and disinfecting your cell phone all became part of our everyday routines. But hygiene is so much more than just singing “happy birthday” twice while scrubbing your hands. Since the topic matters more than ever these days, we crunched the numbers to find out which state has the worst hygiene in America, from their hands to their teeth.To reach a conclusion, we first looked at the number of people wearing a mask in every state according to COVIDcast (data as of Feb. 14, 2021). This provides a sense of how many people are following what's become a fairly basic hygiene measure. Then, we examined the most recent data on the percentage of hospitals in each state that met all of The Leapfrog Group’s hand-hygiene protocols*. Finally, we factored in WalletHub's dental health index. The outlet used a number of data points—like the percentage of adolescents and adults who visited the dentist in the last year—to score states based on how well residents take care of their teeth, a key hygienic marker. WalletHub gave each state a score on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the best dental health and 0 indicating the worst.Metrics on the number of showers taken per day per state or the number of cleaning products bought per state were unavailable, meaning our figures relied more on public health data. It's worth noting that this could mean that less wealthy states, or those with worse-funded public healthcare, rank as “less hygienic.”Based on the data available, we gave each metric a weighted value before running them through our exclusive algorithm to see how each state scored on our 100-point scale Unhygienic Index. Overall, our results show that states in the Northeast are generally more hygienic, while states in the South and West seemed t0 struggle more when hygiene. Read on to discover the state with the worst hygiene in America, and to find out where yours falls on the list. And to learn more about the most unsafe places in the country, check out This Is the Most Dangerous City in America.Editor's note: For some states, hand-hygiene hospital data was not available. In those cases, you'll see an "N/A." We adjusted the algorithm to ensure that each state was scored fairly and accurately. 50 Connecticut People wearing masks in public: 98.14 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: N/ADental health rating (out of 100): 72.38Unhygienic Index Score: 0.00 49 New Jersey People wearing masks in public: 96.4 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 94 percentDental health rating (out of 100): 65.47Unhygienic Index Score: 13.40 48 Massachusetts People wearing masks in public: 97.69 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 81 percentDental health rating (out of 100): 68.02Unhygienic Index Score: 17.21 47 Oregon People wearing masks in public: 95.34 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 100 percentDental health rating (out of 100): 59.44Unhygienic Index Score: 17.44 46 Delaware People wearing masks in public: 98.33 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: N/ADental health rating (out of 100): 58.53Unhygienic Index Score: 19.00 45 Illinois People wearing masks in public: 94.61 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 78 percentDental health rating (out of 100): 74.93Unhygienic Index Score: 20.08 44 Hawaii People wearing masks in public: 96.41 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 83 percentDental health rating (out of 100): 61.51Unhygienic Index Score: 24.99 43 Maryland People wearing masks in public: 97.23 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: N/ADental health rating (out of 100): 56.68Unhygienic Index Score: 25.53 42 Minnesota People wearing masks in public: 94.34 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 70 percentDental health rating (out of 100): 74.12Unhygienic Index Score: 27.15 41 Michigan People wearing masks in public: 93.07 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 76 percentDental health rating (out of 100): 70.35Unhygienic Index Score: 29.48 40 Virginia People wearing masks in public: 95.41 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 83 percentDental health rating (out of 100): 57.69Unhygienic Index Score: 30.97 39 Rhode Island People wearing masks in public: 97.12 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 71 percentDental health rating (out of 100): 62.38Unhygienic Index Score: 30.98 38 Vermont People wearing masks in public: 94.31 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: N/ADental health rating (out of 100): 57.66Unhygienic Index Score: 34.51 37 Nevada People wearing masks in public: 93.50 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 93 percentDental health rating (out of 100): 50.04Unhygienic Index Score: 35.66 36 Indiana People wearing masks in public: 90.06 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 88 percentDental health rating (out of 100): 60.44Unhygienic Index Score: 37.49 35 Ohio People wearing masks in public: 93.20 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 71 percentDental health rating (out of 100): 64.20Unhygienic Index Score: 38.53 34 Washington People wearing masks in public: 94.85 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 67 percentDental health rating (out of 100): 62.05Unhygienic Index Score: 39.50 33 Iowa People wearing masks in public: 90.60 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: N/ADental health rating (out of 100): 63.04Unhygienic Index Score: 40.04 32 Maine People wearing masks in public: 96.07 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 77 percentDental health rating (out of 100): 50.51Unhygienic Index Score: 40.46 31 New Hampshire People wearing masks in public: 92.48 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: N/ADental health rating (out of 100): 56.92Unhygienic Index Score: 42.06 30 Kansas People wearing masks in public: 89.38 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 87 percentDental health rating (out of 100): 58.01Unhygienic Index Score: 42.11 29 New York People wearing masks in public: 97.20 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 67 percentDental health rating (out of 100): 53.25Unhygienic Index 28 Utah People wearing masks in public: 92.77 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 78 percentDental health rating (out of 100): 54.32Unhygienic Index Score: 43.95 27 California People wearing masks in public: 95.86 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 77 percentDental health rating (out of 100): 45.26Unhygienic Index Score: 45.89 26 Florida People wearing masks in public: 90.16 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 93 percentDental health rating (out of 100): 45.26Unhygienic Index Score: 48.08 25 North Carolina People wearing masks in public: 93.99 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 70 percentDental health rating (out of 100): 52.80Unhygienic Index Score: 48.17 24 Idaho People wearing masks in public: 83.38 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 83 percentDental health rating (out of 100): 68.41Unhygienic Index Score: 49.30 23 Georgia People wearing masks in public: 87.80 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 79 percentDental health rating (out of 100): 59.75Unhygienic Index Score: 49.87 22 Wisconsin People wearing masks in public: 91.54 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 45 percentDental health rating (out of 100): 74.95Unhygienic Index Score: 50.69 21 Pennsylvania People wearing masks in public: 93.93 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 67 percentDental health rating (out of 100): 51.60Unhygienic Index Score: 51.57 20 Oklahoma People wearing masks in public: 88.78 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 86 percentDental health rating (out of 100): 49.98Unhygienic Index Score: 51.84 19 Texas People wearing masks in public: 93.65 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 81 percentDental health rating (out of 100): 41.11Unhygienic Index Score: 52.25 18 Tennessee People wearing masks in public: 88.89 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 90 percentDental health rating (out of 100): 45.90Unhygienic Index Score: 52.61 17 Colorado People wearing masks in public: 92.77 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 68 percentDental health rating (out of 100): 51.82Unhygienic Index Score: 53.40 16 Nebraska People wearing masks in public: 87.79 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: N/ADental health rating (out of 100): 60.05Unhygienic Index Score: 54.27 15 South Carolina People wearing masks in public: 93.03 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 72 percentDental health rating (out of 100): 46.78Unhygienic Index Score: 54.73 14 Arizona People wearing masks in public: 94.27 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 50 percentDental health rating (out of 100): 59.38Unhygienic Index Score: 55.43 13 Kentucky People wearing masks in public: 93.30 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 71 percentDental health rating (out of 100): 45.39Unhygienic Index Score: 56.11 12 North Dakota People wearing masks in public: 82.84 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: N/ADental health rating (out of 100): 70.65Unhygienic Index Score: 56.79 11 Louisiana People wearing masks in public: 89.06 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 81 percentDental health rating (out of 100): 40.63Unhygienic Index Score: 63.57 10 Missouri People wearing masks in public: 89.62 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 59 percentDental health rating (out of 100): 54.14Unhygienic Index Score: 65.03 9 New Mexico People wearing masks in public: 93.50 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 50 percentDental health rating (out of 100): 49.89Unhygienic Index Score: 66.24 8 West Virginia People wearing masks in public: 94.13 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: N/ADental health rating (out of 100): 34.89Unhygienic Index Score: 67.50 7 Arkansas People wearing masks in public: 81.58 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: N/ADental health rating (out of 100): 61.52Unhygienic Index Score: 74.23 6 South Dakota People wearing masks in public: 81.58 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: N/ADental health rating (out of 100): 34.89Unhygienic Index Score: 67.50 5 Mississippi People wearing masks in public: 89.20 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 75 percentDental health rating (out of 100): 33.08Unhygienic Index Score: 74.64 4 Alabama People wearing masks in public: 88.85 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 60 percentDental health rating (out of 100): 40.88Unhygienic Index Score: 78.70 3 Alaska People wearing masks in public: 88.25 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: N/ADental health rating (out of 100): 41.19Unhygienic Index Score: 79.43 2 Wyoming People wearing masks in public: 83.09 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: 44 percentDental health rating (out of 100): 47.25Unhygienic Index Score: 97.64 1 Montana People wearing masks in public: 83.38 percentHospitals meeting hand-hygiene guidelines: N/ADental health rating (out of 100): 38.88Unhygienic Index Score: 100.00