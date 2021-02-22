World Champion skateboarder facing charges for hosting possible Covid super-spreader party

Gustaf Kilander
Nyjah Huston poses with his trophy after winning WS/SLS 2019 World Championship on September 22, 2019 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Getty Images)
Four-time world skateboarding champion and social media star Nyjah Huston has been charged by LA prosecutors along with four others for hosting parties that could have been superspreader events at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Huston and Edward Essa, the owner of a home in the Fairfax district of LA, were both charged with misdemeanours for creating a nuisance. Three other people face charges of the same kind, reportedly for a secret New Years Eve Party and repeated gatherings at a Fairfax establishment with covered windows.

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer told The LA Times: “During this crisis, my office has held those individuals and businesses who have had large indoor gatherings, violating important public health and safety orders, accountable."

Mr Feuer said that the people charged are “connected to properties where we allege that large indoor parties were held in violation of public health orders".

The show of force targets a party scene in LA pushed in part by social media stars who make a living by providing entertainment at gatherings, which are often maskless.

Mr Feuer added: “During the pandemic, this enforcement is particularly important because party houses can produce superspreader events that jeopardize public health. We’re taking the steps to shut them down."

After a party last month, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti told the LA Department of Water and Power to cut off the electricity to the house of Mr Huston and Mr Essa. LAPD Captain Sharon Paulson said they cleared around 40 people from the house after getting a complaint that a party was taking place at a “social media influencer residence". Mr Huston has 4.5m Instagram followers.

Officers had previously closed down parties at the Fairfax home several times in the fall and warned the residents that such large gatherings were in violation of the public health order issued by the mayor.

Mr Huston is not new to facing charges because of his actions at house parties. He pleaded no contest in September 2019 to a misdemeanour charge for disturbing the peace at a 2017 party. He was at first charged with felony assault.

He was also cited to appear in court in 2014 after noise complaints were filed and officers found between 200 and 300 people at his home in LA's Orange County.

According to prosecutors, banquet hall Salon Oaxaca in downtown LA hosted a party with 150 guests on New Year's Eve, and dozens have allegedly gathered at Speakeasy Hidden River for secret parties.

Mr Feuer also filed charges against TikTok celebrities Bryce Hall and Blake Gray in addition to the owners of the mansions they rented to host parties, The LA Times writes.

