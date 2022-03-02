A world of change: Biden seeks his footing as his agenda and the landscape are transformed

President Biden says 'no more' to Russian corruption, oligarchs

Everything has changed.

For President Biden, his State of the Union address Tuesday night was dominated by issues he had scarcely mentioned in his first speech to a joint session of Congress a year ago – issues of inflation at home and Russian aggression abroad, on which his presidency will now be judged.

Speaking at length and at times with emotion, the president described Moscow's invasion of Ukraine as a historic challenge to European stability and security that demanded a strong and united response. Even as Biden climbed to the dais in the House of Representatives, Kyiv was bracing for an all-out Russian assault that could lead to the occupation of the capital and the overthrow of the nation's democratically elected government.

He announced he would close U.S. airspace to Russian planes, and he said other economic sanctions already were squeezing the Russian economy and its president, Vladimir Putin.

“Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson — when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos,” Biden declared. “They keep moving. And the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising.”

He said U.S. forces would defend NATO allies in the region if Putin "decides to keep moving west," but he reiterated that American troops would not battle Russian forces in Ukraine, a step that analysts warn could spark World War III. While he praised the fierce resistance of the Ukrainians, he also cautioned that Russia was likely to make gains on the battlefield.

"The Ukrainians are fighting back with pure courage," he said. "But the next few weeks, months, will be hard on them."

In last year's speech, Biden's foreign policy focus was on his promise to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan; he never referred to Ukraine and mentioned Russia just once. This time, he never mentioned Afghanistan and that troubled withdrawal; the only foreign policy challenge he mentioned was the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

That was not the speech the White House had in the works just weeks ago, one that was supposed to reset a presidency that is struggling. While Biden pointed to historic job creation and robust economic growth, the highest levels of inflation in decades have sapped the confidence of many Americans. In a USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll released this week, a majority described the economy as in a depression or recession.

Confidence in Biden has sagged, too, to 39% approval, the lowest of any president at this point in his term except Donald Trump. By two-to-one, Americans said Biden was not a strong leader.

In his address – delivered to what is likely to be his biggest audience of the year – Biden did all he could to project crispness and command. He spoke with energy in a speech that stretched just past an hour. He largely stuck to the script on the teleprompter, avoiding his regular interjections of "no joke" and "I mean it" in extemporaneous remarks. He took credit for a united response by the world that he said may have surprised Putin.

"We prepared extensively and carefully," Biden said. "I spent countless hours unifying our European allies."

Inflation: 'Lower your costs, not your wages'

Biden also signaled a new focus on inflation, a word he didn't mention in his speech a year ago.

No more. "Lower your costs, not your wages," he promised now, outlining a string of specific proposals he said would help. He acknowledged, albeit in passing, that efforts to punish Putin were likely to drive up energy and food costs in the United States and elsewhere.

"A Russian dictator, invading a foreign country, has costs around the world, and I'm taking robust action to make sure the pain of our sanctions is targeted at Russia's economy," he said. That should help "blunt" gas prices here, he said, but he admitted that the news about what's ahead "can seem alarming."

"But I want you to know that we are going to be okay," he said.

Biden also described a new chapter in the battle against COVID-19. After two years of social distancing, mask mandates and remote schooling, he said the falling rates of hospitalization and the millions of Americans who have been vaccinated meant the nation was ready to return, carefully, "to more normal routines."

The evidence of that was on his face: He didn't wear a protective mask. Neither did Vice President Kamala Harris or House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, seated just behind him. Only a handful of the lawmakers in the chamber were wearing masks, and about half of the seats in the chamber were taken.

President Joe Biden, flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill on March 01, 2022 in Washington, DC.

That was a major change from last year's speech, too.

Less happily, the state of the Democratic Party has changed since he stood at the dais a year ago.

Then, Democrats were largely united behind an ambitious White House legislative agenda that included a progressive wish list of social spending and climate change initiatives. He called it "build back better," which became the name of a massive measure that has been stalled in the Senate.

This time, Biden never said the phrase "build back better," and he never mentioned the possibility of rolling the proposals together in a single huge bill. Instead, he ticked off support for a laundry list of programs that had been included in it, including universal pre-kindergarten and a child tax credit, without explaining just how they might be passed.

He was also careful to pair liberal proposals with the concerns of more moderate and independent voters. He mentioned not only the need to overhaul the immigration system, for instance, but also to secure the border.

"We should all agree: The answer is not to 'Defund the Police,'" he said in a rebuke to the party's most progressive voices. "The answer is to fund the police with the resources and training they need to protect our communities." Some of the most liberal Democrats in the House, including Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri, didn't stand and applaud for that.

After the speech, the traditional Republican response was delivered by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. What was less traditional were formal responses announced beforehand and delivered afterwards by three fellow Democrats, a display of the party's fractures as difficult midterm elections loom in Novem

Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan spoke on behalf of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and Rep. Colin Allred of Texas on behalf of the Congressional Black Caucus. Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey spoke on a panel hosted by No Labels, a centrist group.

"My report is this: The State of the Union is strong -- because you, the American people, are strong," Biden said in his closing. "We are stronger today than we were a year ago, and we will be stronger a year from now than we are today."

Who knows what the political landscape will look like then?

US President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 1, 2022.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: In State of the Union, Biden seeks his footing in a world of change